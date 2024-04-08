2024 COMPUTEX Forum to Focus on Artificial Intelligence Delving into the Realm of Generative AI through Application and Hardware Innovation

TAIPEI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX, a global leading AIoT and startup show, is set to unfold from June 4 to 7 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. In line with this year's theme, "Connecting AI," the COMPUTEX Forum is slated to center around the "Let's Talk Generative AI." International AI experts will delve into AI application deployment and crucial hardware innovation. The Forum, scheduled for June 5, will take place at the Skylight Convention Center on the 7th floor of Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2. Registration for global participants is now open online.

Morning session focuses on applying generative AI, highlighting innovative opportunities and potential business prospects

The morning session of the COMPUTEX Forum will kick off at 10:00 AM on June 5 and feature keynote speeches from industry giants such as NVIDIA, Google, Synopsys, and AWS. The session will focus on applying generative AI and discuss forward-looking trend developments and industrial application technology innovations such as computing chips, cloud services, intelligent vision, spatial computing, and deepfake. Importantly, it will analyze the vast opportunities for innovation in generative AI applications and explore potential business prospects for 2024. Moreover, it will analyze how the innovative application of Generative AI in 2024 can maximize possibilities for innovation and business opportunities.

Afternoon session focuses on key AI hardware innovations, driving industries towards entirely new developments in consumer markets

Following the morning session, the afternoon session, starting at 2:00 PM on the same day, will showcase presentations from five tech giants: Micron, Arm, Seagate, Ampere, and PHISON, who will share insights into key hardware innovations in AI technology. From front-end computing power to terminal generation, generative AI requires substantial computing power requirements and hardware support, which will revolutionize the development landscape. This session will focus on providing more efficient and powerful hardware support for AI technology, driving new development possibilities from industry to consumption.

This year, COMPUTEX Forum aims to deliver in-depth insights into the AI supply chain, unlocking fresh perspectives and business opportunities for the industry. With its forward-thinking and diverse trend analyses, the event offers an invaluable platform for stakeholders.

Registration is now open. For more details, please visit the registration website: https://edm.bnext.com.tw/2024_CPX/forum/index_en.html

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

