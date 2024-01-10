2024 Consumer Behavior Texting Report From EZ Texting Shows Text Is Now the Dominant Channel Preference For Consumers

News provided by

EZ Texting

10 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

New report documents consumers' continued desire for faster, targeted text messaging from businesses and organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the premier text marketing platform for small and large businesses, released the 2024 Consumer Texting Behavior Report today, documenting consumer attitudes and feelings toward text marketing in 2023.

Now in its third year, the report reveals that text messaging has become the dominant consumer preference over other channels for convenience messaging and customer support.

Consumers prefer text over all other channels combined for appointment reminders, account security, emergency notifications, delivery confirmations, and payment reminders. This is also the first year that text messaging (35%) beat out email (31%) and phone (29%) as consumers' top choice for customer support. 

Other highlights from EZ Texting's 2024 Consumer Texting Behavior Survey include: 

  • Consumers Are Actively Joining Text Campaigns… 
    • 81% of consumers said they had signed up to receive text messages from a business or organization—a 15% increase from 2021
  • … and Are More Likely to Purchase Because of It!
    • 58% say they're more likely to purchase from a brand if they've subscribed to that brand's text list.
  • Consumers Expect Faster Responses From Businesses Than Ever
    • 42% expect a response from a business within just 15 minutes.

About the Survey

The 2024 Consumer Texting Behavior Report was conducted by EZ Texting to measure consumer attitudes, behaviors, and preferences concerning text messaging. 

The survey was conducted online through an independent market research panel provider in September 2023. The 1,602 participants, who remained anonymous, were qualified based on their location and ownership of a mobile phone for personal use. 

Quick Facts: 

  • Time Frame: Sept 1-Sept 15, 2023
  • Responses: 1,602
  • Margin of Error: 2%

About EZ Texting

EZ Texting is a SaaS company that delivers the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way to connect. With over 8 billion+ messages sent, we've served over 210,000+ customers, setting the standard for business texting. Our messaging solutions allow small businesses to quickly and effectively reach and engage their mobile audiences.

CONTACT:
Adam Houghtaling
Head of Content
Email: [email protected]

www.eztexting.com

LINKS

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/eztexting/

Journalists & Media
[email protected]

SOURCE EZ Texting

Also from this source

EZ Texting's 2023 Holiday Text Campaign Roadmaps Help Retailers, Restaurants, and Nonprofits Win This Holiday Season

EZ Texting's 2023 Holiday Text Campaign Roadmaps Help Retailers, Restaurants, and Nonprofits Win This Holiday Season

EZ Texting, the leading all-in-one text marketing platform, is committed to helping small businesses succeed this holiday season, and has today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.