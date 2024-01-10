2024 Consumer Behavior Texting Report From EZ Texting Shows Text Is Now the Dominant Channel Preference For Consumers

New report documents consumers' continued desire for faster, targeted text messaging from businesses and organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the premier text marketing platform for small and large businesses, released the 2024 Consumer Texting Behavior Report today, documenting consumer attitudes and feelings toward text marketing in 2023.

Now in its third year, the report reveals that text messaging has become the dominant consumer preference over other channels for convenience messaging and customer support.

Consumers prefer text over all other channels combined for appointment reminders, account security, emergency notifications, delivery confirmations, and payment reminders. This is also the first year that text messaging (35%) beat out email (31%) and phone (29%) as consumers' top choice for customer support.

Other highlights from EZ Texting's 2024 Consumer Texting Behavior Survey include:

Consumers Are Actively Joining Text Campaigns…

81% of consumers said they had signed up to receive text messages from a business or organization—a 15% increase from 2021

… and Are More Likely to Purchase Because of It!

58% say they're more likely to purchase from a brand if they've subscribed to that brand's text list.

Consumers Expect Faster Responses From Businesses Than Ever

42% expect a response from a business within just 15 minutes.

About the Survey

The 2024 Consumer Texting Behavior Report was conducted by EZ Texting to measure consumer attitudes, behaviors, and preferences concerning text messaging.

The survey was conducted online through an independent market research panel provider in September 2023. The 1,602 participants, who remained anonymous, were qualified based on their location and ownership of a mobile phone for personal use.

Quick Facts:

Time Frame: Sept 1-Sept 15, 2023

Responses: 1,602

Margin of Error: 2%

About EZ Texting

EZ Texting is a SaaS company that delivers the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way to connect. With over 8 billion+ messages sent, we've served over 210,000+ customers, setting the standard for business texting.

