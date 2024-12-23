2024 CPKC Holiday Train raises over $1.75 million, collects more than 130,000 pounds of food

CALGARY, AB , Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) said today that the 2024 CPKC Holiday Train program raised over $1.75 million and collected more than 130,000 pounds of food for local food banks during its four-week journey across Canada and the United States.

CPKC Holiday Train. Credit Neil Zeller (CNW Group/CPKC)

"I am continually amazed with the excitement and enthusiasm the Holiday Train generates during its annual journey across North America as it celebrates the holiday season while supporting local communities and charities," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thank you to the thousands of individuals, young and old, who joined us this year to see the Holiday Train during its magical trip and gave so generously to support local organizations helping those in need."

Holiday Train Highlights

Additionally, the CPKC Holiday Express train raised over $108,000 for local food banks this year after visiting 13 communities in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

CPKC also operated the Tren Navideño, a specially-decorated train adorned with lights and festive scenes, bringing the holiday spirit to nine communities across Mexico as part of a unique holiday tradition running since 2010.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

