2024 Craft Beer Marketing Awards' "Crushie" Winners Announced LIVE on Facebook

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) "Crushie" winners were announced recently in an online ceremony streamed on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TheCrushies). The winning entries can be viewed on the 2024 Winners Gallery.

This year, multiple craft beverage types were invited to enter across the 20+ categories: seltzer, ready-to-drink cocktails, non-alcoholic, cider, mead, and of course, beer. A total of 227 award wins were presented to brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from around the world. This year there are 90 Platinum Crushie wins, 96 Gold Crushie wins and 41 Global Crushie wins.

The US states with the most wins this season was Pennsylvania with 23 winners, followed by California with 18, Florida with 16, Texas with 13, and Washington and New York with 12. In addition, there are significant wins in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Guatemala, Ecuador, Scotland, and the Ukraine.

One notable win this year is for Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri and Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford, CT who launched Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch in 2023 won 3 Crushies!

The CBMAs is the first awards program of its kind. It is a worldwide competition that focuses specifically on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, drink makers, designers, and agencies that continue to play an increasingly critical role in differentiating brands in a heavily-saturated beverage retail marketplace.

"After five years of fine tuning the CBMAS into a highly successful world-class awards program, we're excited to further commit to our inclusion of multiple craft beverage types by announcing a slight, but important, change in our name," said CBMAs Co-Founder, Jackie DiBella-Curry. "For our 2025 season, we'll officially be known as the Craft Beverage Marketing Awards, hoping to attract even more amazing work across the craft industry."

DHL's BevPros returned as the returning sponsor again this year. Additional sponsors include Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Steel City Taps, and EGC Group Craft Beverage Marketing.

"DHL is proud to sponsor CBMAS for the fifth consecutive year and recognize those bringing great brands and marketing to life in the beverage industry," said Prabh Hans, DHL BevPros, Head of Kegs & Domestic Services.

Early-Bird entries for the 2025 CBMAS awards season and judge recruitment will start being accepted in October. For additional information, visit craftbeveragemarketingawards.com.

