2024 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Welcomes Alabama State University and North Carolina Central University

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) proudly continues its storied tradition by welcoming the Alabama State University Hornets (ASU) and North Carolina Central University Eagles (NCCU) as this year's distinguished participants. Set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 1, this top 10 match-up promises to add a thrilling chapter to the OBC's rich history during the Labor Day weekend celebration.

2024 Denny's Orange Blossom Football Classic Teams: NCCU Eagles vs. ASU Hornets

Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the OBC, shares her enthusiasm: "The Orange Blossom Classic has always been a beacon of opportunity and unity in the HBCU community. This year, we present the talents of North Carolina Central University Eagles and Alabama State University Hornets, offering an exciting experience. We welcome both teams with open arms and are excited about the unique energy and competition they will bring to the classic."

Dr. Louis "Skip" Perkins, Director of Athletics, NCCU shares his anticipation: "It's very exciting to have NCCU football playing in the Orange Blossom Classic to kick-off the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend. The Orange Blossom Classic has a deep history with HBCUs from the MEAC and SWAC and with Coach Oliver's connections to both conferences, North Carolina Central University is proud to now take part in that tradition for an event that will bring both national exposure and scholarship fundraising to both our campus and HBCUs. NCCU football has played in numerous high-profile games in recent years under Coach Oliver, including marquee venues and postseason games, and the Eagles taking the field inside Hard Rock Stadium on September 1 will only continue to grow that legacy."

Dr. Jason Cable, Director of Athletics, ASU expresses his excitement: "Alabama State University Athletics is thrilled to be a part of the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) and its long-standing tradition. I want to thank Kendra Bulluck and the OBC committee for the invitation. This game enhances our overall student-athlete experience and gives our young men the opportunity of a lifetime, including national exposure and playing in a professional venue. The OBC also provides a great opportunity to strengthen our brand in South Florida. We look forward to bringing the Hornet Nation to Miami Gardens to kick off the 2024 football season."

This year's selection of ASU and NCCU highlights the OBC's dedication to enriching the experiences of student-athletes and university communities, while also showcasing the diversity and dynamic culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The inclusion of these teams aligns with the OBC's steadfast mission to celebrate HBCU representation, marking a significant step in the evolving landscape of HBCU athletics. This decision not only brings new participants into the spotlight but also reinforces the OBC's commitment to creating impactful community engagement and highlighting the unique contributions of various institutions within the HBCU ecosystem.

Ticket Sales Announcement

Pre-sale tickets for the 2024 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic will be available exclusively from February 2nd to 4th for those members of OBC's fan database; you can join by signing up at www.orangeblossomclassic.com . Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 5th. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this historic event.

In keeping with its long-standing commitment to showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of HBCUs, the OBC warmly invites fans, alumni, and supports from all HBCUs to join in this year's festivities and welcome NCCU and ASU to the 2024 OBC, where community, culture, and HBCU pride collides.

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by the son of Florida A&M University's president, J.R.E. Lee Jr. The inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. After a 43-year hiatus, The OBC was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of HBCUs. In its second year, the OBC attracts thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders.

