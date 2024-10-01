2024 EnduroCross Broadcast Schedule, Team and Expanded Streaming Coverage Announced

"We are really excited about our expanded broadcast coverage in 2024," said Tod Hammock, president and founder of Cycle City Promotions. "With the addition of the MAVTV GO app available worldwide, more fans than ever can tune in live to witness the incredibly competitive and exciting racing EnduroCross continues to produce year after year."

The global streaming service is available across web browsers, IOS, Android mobile as well as connected devices (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Roku), and online at MAVTVGO.com.

The EnduroCross Season Pass is available for purchase exclusively at MAVTVGO.com starting October 1. Fans with tickets to attend one of the 2024 EnduroCross events will also be offered a discount code to watch all six races LIVE and On-Demand on the MAVTV GO app.

MAVTV will continue work closely with Cycle City Promotions to produce exclusive EnduroCross content, such as interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and special features, delivered to fans by an all-star broadcast team.

"We are thrilled to bring more live racing to MAVTV, and with the MAVTV GO EnduroCross Season Pass, fans and viewers worldwide have access to every incredible and wild moment live and on-demand," said CJ Olivares, President of MAVTV. "With a passionate and globally diverse fan base and truly electrifying races, EnduroCross is the perfect series to bring to MAVTV GO, giving new audiences all the action in real-time from anywhere."

Former SuperCross broadcaster, Daniel Blair, will be returning to the broadcast booth as the play-by-play announcer. Blair will be joined by the off-road and EnduroCross legend, Destry Abbott, as the color analyst. Emmy-nominated Pit Reporter, Kristen Beat, will be the trackside reporter.

The 2024 AMA EnduroCross season begins in under a month with the season opener from The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. live on Saturday, Oct. 12 on MAVTV and MAVTV GO.

The 2024 Broadcast Schedule is as follows:

October 12th – 9 PM Eastern – Round 1 – Co. Springs, CO

October 19th – 10 PM Eastern – Round 2 – Prescott Valley, AZ

October 25th – 9 PM Eastern – Round 3 – Idaho Falls, ID

October 26th – 9 PM Eastern – Round 4 – Idaho Falls, ID

November 9 – 10 PM Eastern – Round 5 – Redmond, OR

November 16 – 10 PM Eastern – Round 5 – Everett, WA

(All races begin at 7 PM in the local time zone)

You can keep up with the latest updates via the following channels:

www.endurocross.com

www.facebook.com/EnduroCrossSeries

www.instagram.com/enduro_cross

ABOUT MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing, and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within global motorsports: on pavement, dirt and water, and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection of documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in more than 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST channels across 24 countries and more than 300 million connected devices and a direct-to-consumer streaming platform (MAVTV GO), the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow MAVTV on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE MAVTV