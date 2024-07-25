2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards by the Frost & Sullivan Institute: Recognizing Companies that Demonstrate ESG Excellence and Sustainable Business Practices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Americas (LATAM and North Americas). This esteemed award honors companies that have successfully embedded resilience and sustainability into their business strategies, setting new standards for innovation and social responsibility. This year's recipients have shown exemplary leadership in renewable energy adoption, reducing GHG emissions and promoting inclusion and equality. These organizations have adeptly combined business acumen with environmental and social foresight, establishing a new paradigm for industry leaders.

"The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition celebrates companies that have transcended conventional business approaches to embed sustainability at their core. These honorees exemplify how forward-thinking strategies and responsible practices can drive both economic resilience and social well-being. Their achievements provide a compelling blueprint, inspiring other organizations to pursue a balance between profitability and positive impact, ultimately fostering a more sustainable and inclusive global economy," commented Prerna Mohan, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The award selection process is a thorough and meticulous eight-step procedure, integrating expert evaluations, market research, and detailed analysis of the nominees' innovative contributions. Evaluated based on criteria such as achieving growth excellence, pioneering 'innovating to zero' solutions in line with our global priorities, optimizing the customer value chain, and driving technological advancements, the awardees truly represent the pinnacle of excellence in their respective fields.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Americas. Their outstanding contributions will be celebrated at an illustrious awards ceremony in partnership with the Strategic Consortium of Intelligence People (SCIP) in Barcelona later this year. These companies stand as shining examples of how business success can be harmonized with sustainability and social responsibility.

Recipients:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

PTC

Pure Storage, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualtrics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Salesforce, Inc

Schneider Electric

ServiceNow

Shopify

Southwestern Energy Company

Splunk Inc.

SRS Distribution

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc

Sunrun

Synopsys, Inc.

SYNNEX Corporation

Teladoc Health, Inc

T Mobile USA, Inc.

The Trade Desk

Twilio Inc.

X

UFP Industries, Inc.

Veeva Systems

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Westlake Corporation

Alliant Energy Corporation

Workday, Inc.

World Wide Technology

Worldwide Express

WSP

Zendesk

Zynga Inc.,

Randon Companies

MOLYMET S.A.

WEG

Yara

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

