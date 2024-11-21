2024 Ethical Marketing Survey: Expectations and Concerns in the Face of Modern Marketing

A new national report from Washington State University reveals American expectations, skepticism and confidence in current AI-driven marketing practices.

PULLMAN, Wash., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State University's Carson College of Business released a report featuring insights into Americans' perceptions of AI, mis- and disinformation and ethical and influencer marketing practices in corporations across the country.

One of the top findings in the report reveals a majority of Americans (75%) believe businesses committed to ethical marketing practices are more likely to be successful in the long term. However, more than half of Americans (69%) think businesses market as ethically or less ethically than they did five years ago (38% the same, 31% less ethically).

"As AI technologies continue to evolve and become more widely adopted across industries, it's crucial for marketers to gauge how their audiences perceive these tools," said Andrew Perkins, professor of marketing at the WSU Carson College of Business. "While AI offers exciting possibilities for personalization and efficiency, businesses must be mindful of potential consumer hesitations. By understanding and addressing these perceptions early, companies can leverage AI responsibly and effectively, avoiding pitfalls that arise from overlooking customer concerns."

The Carson College report, conducted in collaboration with KRC Research, examines insights into American adults' perceptions of ethical marketing and other topics, including AI use, mis- and disinformation, brand activism and more.

Key findings include:

Honesty and transparency drive consumer expectations of what they view as "ethical marketing," with expectations falling on corporations to ensure accuracy. When asked to explain "ethical marketing" in their own words, 48% of Americans associated the concept with truthful , transparent and upfront messaging.

When asked to explain "ethical marketing" in their own words, 48% of Americans associated the concept with , and messaging. Most Americans are worried about AI in marketing and its potential to mislead and hurt consumers. Just 37% of Americans are generally comfortable with marketers using AI.

Just 37% of Americans are generally comfortable with marketers using AI. Americans are skeptical about AI's place in marketing. 44% report having encountered AI-generated marketing content, with 42% saying the interaction had a negative effect on their perception of the brand.

44% report having encountered AI-generated marketing content, with 42% saying the interaction had a negative effect on their perception of the brand. Many Americans are not confident in their ability to identify mis- and disinformation online, with massive gaps in confidence between the generations. Just one in six Baby Boomers are confident they could identify mis- or disinformation.

Just one in six Baby Boomers are confident they could identify mis- or disinformation. Americans expect companies to disclosure AI use in their marketing materials and don't believe current regulations are sufficient. More than three out of four Americans (76%) agree it is important for companies to disclose their marketing and advertising efforts use AI.

More than three out of four Americans (76%) agree it is important for companies to disclose their marketing and advertising efforts use AI. Americans are broadly uncomfortable with the use of AI within politics. Almost three quarters of Americans (71%) think mis- and disinformation has significantly influenced recent political elections.

Read the full report here.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted online from Oct. 7 –18, 2024, among 1,000 American adults aged 18 years or older. The survey sample is demographically representative of the U.S. population on age, gender, geographic region, race and ethnicity and education; U.S. Census data are used as targets for data weighting on these variables.

About the Carson College of Business

The WSU Carson College of Business is accredited across all business disciplines at the baccalaureate, master's and doctoral levels by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Faculty across disciplines produce scholarly and applied research at the main campus in Pullman and at Vancouver, Everett and Tri-Cities locations and Global Campus. International activities include academic centers in China and Switzerland and thriving partnerships with several schools around the globe. Innovative, online programs supplement face-to-face offerings.

Media Contacts:

Eric Hollenbeck

Washington State University Carson College of Business

509-335-3597

[email protected]

Ben Keenan

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

SOURCE Washington State University Carson College of Business