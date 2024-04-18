2024 Event Trends Study Forecasts a Bright Future for the Industry

Analyzed data from 500+ Event Planners delivers actionable insights to be covered in Community Brands' upcoming webinar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands is proud to announce the results of the 2024 Event Trends Study in a live reveal webinar. Event technology experts and coauthors will share comprehensive findings and actionable insights from over 500 professionals who plan events for associations, nonprofits, corporations, and government organizations.

Ignite Event Success: Technology is the game-changer for enhanced attendee experiences and value

The future of events is bright – and we’ve got the data to prove it! Event professionals report positive trends such as increased numbers for attendance, budgets, and events. And technology continues to be the game-changer for those looking to elevate and streamline their future events. Join Community Brands for a deep dive into the comprehensive findings of the 2024 Event Planners Study – a study of 500+ professionals who are planning events for associations, nonprofits, corporations, and more.

As an event technology thought leader, Community Brands has been driving innovation and helping organizations navigate the dynamic events industry. Since 2016, the company has conducted the association industry's only annual Associations Trends Research Study to include both pros and members perspectives – including insights about the importance of delivering modern, memorable events. Similarly, this second annual Event Trends Study seeks to explore key trends and strategies that are driving success for forward-thinking organizations.

What you'll learn in this study:

Current event tech trends and insights into Event Planners' experiences and mindsets

How technology helps Event Planners improve key aspects of event management

Event Planners' strategies for marketing events and improving the event experience

How to use this study to take your events to the next level

"We are thrilled to share this data that confirms, for the second year in a row, that the events industry is full of opportunity," said Jennifer Lee, President, Associations & Events division, Community Brands. "Seeing these positive trends also reinforces the vital link between technology and event success, and we are proud to invest in research that provides concrete information and strategies to help event professionals elevate attendees' experiences, foster deeper engagement, and find even more success."

A few 2024 Event Trends Study sneak peek insights:

Like last year, organizations that are early adopters of technology report stronger growth in almost every area of event execution. And attendee engagement is reported as a high priority -- even higher for Event Planners whose organizations are early adopters of technology.

48% of Event Planners say that incorporating new or better technology into events is a top priority.

Choosing the right event technology is among the five biggest challenges to achieving event goals.

event technology is among the five biggest challenges to achieving event goals. Only 30% of Event Planners express full confidence that their organization has a holistic event attendee experience strategy and approach.

57% of Event Planners say providing a memorable attendee experience is a top priority in the next 12 months

The downloadable study is automatically included in the webinar wrap-up email, before it goes live on the website, which means attendees will have first access to view the 2024 Event Trends Study, "Ignite Event Success: Technology is the game-changer for enhanced attendee experiences and value."

