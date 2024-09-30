2024 FAIR Conference Promotes Innovation of Cyber Risk Standards, Practices

Hundreds of CISOs and Cyber Risk Leaders to Collaborate on Modern Ways of Managing Cyber Risk at the Speed of the Business

RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FAIR Institute , a non-profit professional organization dedicated to improving the measurement and management of cyber security risk, releases the agenda for the 2024 FAIR Conference (FAIRCON24) with dozens of expert sessions, roundtables, workshops and classes designed to reshape the way businesses manage cyber risk. The conference will give businesses the tools and knowledge to reduce risks while rapidly delivering trusted and resilient digital products and services.

FAIRCON24 attendees will explore and advance modern ways of managing cyber risks by using AI, process automation, data visualization and analytics, cyber insurance, and management disciplines centered on the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™) global standard. The agenda tackles first- and third-party cyber risks, scaling risk management programs, improving cyber reporting to the board, satisfying SEC cybersecurity disclosure requirements, and using business risk metrics to elevate the CISO's role as a business leader.

Highlights of the final agenda include:

More than 70 CISOs, CROs, CIOs, CEOs and board members to speak across 44 distinct sessions, workshops and classes





Opening keynotes featuring John Chambers (Chairman Emeritus and former CEO of Cisco), Saket Modi (Founder & CEO, Safe Security), Michael Montoya (SVP & CISO, Equinix), Tom Reagan (Global Head of Cyber, Marsh), Michael Johnson (CISO, Meta), Tony Parrillo (Global Head of Cybersecurity, Schneider Electric), Bethany De Lude (CISO, The Carlyle Group), and Susan Chiang (CISO, Headway)





A cyber insurance roundtable led by experts from Aon, BMS Group, Brown & Brown, Cysurance, Desq, Marsh, McGill & Partners, Mosaic Insurance, and Woodruff Sawyer





Over 30 expert sessions and roundtables such as:



"Proactive Cyber Risk Management Strategies in Financial Services" with Jennifer Buckner (Mastercard), Matt Rowe (Lloyds Banking Group), Mohammed Darwish Azad (Emirates NBD), Suprotik Ghose (EagleBank), John Napoli (Guardian Life Insurance Company) and Nick Salian (Cantor Fitzgerald)



"Do We Need Cyber Expertise at the Board Level?" with Fortune 500 board members Yvette Kanouff , Michael Coden , Brad Strock and Mike Gade



"Strategies for Optimizing Cyber Insurance and Mitigating Risk" with Monica Khurana (Dodge & Cox), Mark Wheeler (Mosaic Insurance), Meghan Hannes (K2 Insurance) and Gerry Glombicki (Fitch Ratings)



"CISO Liability: How Not to Get Singled Out in an Evolving Regulatory Environment" with David Hirsch (McGuireWoods LLP), Mark Tomallo , ( Victoria's Secret) and John Winter ( Liberty Latin America )



"Beyond Boundaries - Orchestrating Cyber Resilience Across First and Third Party Risk" with Pengfei Wang (EY), Kris Lovejoy (Dominion Energy), Mike Wilson (Molina Healthcare), Drew Simonis (Juniper Networks), Michael Sechrist (athenahealth) and Juanita Bates (Jefferson Health)



"Securing the Nation: In Conversation with U.S. Cyber Leaders" with Iranga Kahangama (US Department of Homeland Security) and Jeff Greene (US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency)



"Why Things can go from Bad to BOOM Pretty Quickly" with Brandon Pinzon (Rackspace formerly), Erik Decker (Intermountain Health), Brian Kelly (American Airlines) and David Neuman (TAG Cyber)

FAIR Awards Gala celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of FAIR Institute community members and leaders

FAIRCON24 is taking place at the Fairmont Hotel Washington DC Georgetown on October 1-2. Optional training and workshops are held on September 29-30. These may qualify for continuing professional education (CPE, CEU, CLP) credits.

Nick Sanna, Founder of the FAIR Institute, said, "The FAIR Conference shapes the future of the cyber risk management profession for years to come. As the largest cyber risk management community with more than 16,000 members, only the FAIR Institute can assemble an agenda and lineup of speakers like the one we have. This year we're tackling the strategic challenges that CISOs face by innovating the way businesses measure and manage risk. FAIRCON24 is a must-attend event for cyber risk leaders."

General membership to the FAIR Institute is free and members are eligible for discounted tickets to FAIRCON24. To register for the event, visit https://www.fairinstitute.org/2024-fair-conference

FAIRCON24 sponsors include Safe Security (Founder and Technical Advisor), EY, Protiviti, Ostrich Cyber-Risk, C-Risk, Intuitive Cloud, and the Global Resilience Federation (GRF).

About the FAIR Institute

The FAIR Institute is a research-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of cyber and operational risk management through education, standards and collaboration. The enabler behind our mission is the breakthrough achieved by FAIR™, the global risk taxonomy and quantification standard.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.fairinstitute.org .

