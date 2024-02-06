2024 FLORIDA ANIMAL FRIEND SPAY/NEUTER GRANT ANNOUNCED

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Animal Friend, an organization dedicated to helping "fix" pet overpopulation in Florida, has officially released their 2024 grant application. In its nineteenth year, grants up to $25,000 are awarded to organizations from around the state that provide free or low-cost spay and neuter services, working diligently to decrease the numbers of pets in shelters and euthanization rate.

"In 2023, Florida Animal Friend granted 38 animal organizations up to $25,000 each to provide free or low-cost spay and neuter services," said Lois Kostroski, executive director of Florida Animal Friend. "As we begin our 2024 grant cycle, we're excited to see more organizations take initiative to apply and be a significant part of our mission to reduce pet overpopulation in Florida."

In 2005, the Florida Animal Control Association, the Florida Veterinary Medical Association and the Humane Society of the United States joined together to form Florida Animal Friend. Inspired by Florida State Senator Nan Rich's sponsored bill to raise funds for education on the benefits of spaying and neutering pets in 2004, Florida Animal Friend strives to do the same through sales of the Florida Animal Friend specialty license plate. For every purchase of a speciality plate, Florida Animal Friend receives $25 for its grant program.

Each license plate on the road adds up, and thanks to specialty plate sales and charitable donations over the years, Florida Animal Friend has awarded close to $9 million dollars to incredible organizations with effective Florida spay and neuter programs. These surgeries greatly help curb pet overpopulation and save the lives of countless homeless cats and dogs, who would otherwise be put to sleep, each year.

For detailed information on how to apply for the Florida Animal Friend grant, how funding is awarded and for examples of previous winners' entries, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org. Applications must be submitted electronically by 8 p.m. on April 1, 2024 for grant consideration.

Incorporated in 2005, Florida Animal Friend's mission is to help save the lives of countless unwanted cats and dogs by supporting organizations that offer free or low-cost spay and neuter services across the state of Florida. Grants are awarded annually and are funded through the sale of the Florida Animal Friend license plates. For more, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org.

