2024 GARDEN OF LIFE® PALM BEACHES MARATHON SET TO RETURN DECEMBER 14-15 WITH FIVE RACES

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Garden of Life® Palm Beaches Marathon, benefiting Special Olympics Florida, will return December 14-15 with another family-friendly, action-packed weekend of five races set at distances to accommodate runners of all levels.

The five-race event, certified by USA Track & Field, includes a marathon (Boston Marathon qualifier), half marathon, marathon relay, 10K and SunRun 5K.

"The Palm Beaches Marathon race weekend continues to grow as we gain traction locally and internationally as a family-friendly running event on a special course," race owner Kenneth R. Kennerly said. "Combining the allure of the Palm Beaches brand with the stunning downtown waterfront, it offers a truly unique experience for our community. This is an iconic destination no matter what distance each runner is ready to conquer."

Runners representing 36 states and 16 countries have already registered. Spectators can cheer on their runners passing by the start and finish lines multiple times near the Meyer Amphitheatre. Runners will be met with a finisher medal, a Sunday post-race buffet and a live performance by the band Replica, as well as an award ceremony for all winners.

"Garden of Life is proud to be the title sponsor of the Palm Beaches Marathon for the fifth consecutive year," said Heather Storms, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Garden of Life® brand. "Our commitment to empowering health drives us, and we're excited to celebrate these athletes and support the important work of Special Olympics Florida during this fantastic weekend."

The SunRun 5K and 10K races will be held Saturday, Dec.14 at 7:30 a.m. The marathon, half marathon and marathon relay will be held Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 a.m.

The course will take runners through the lively West Palm Beach downtown area with its historic sites and quaint neighborhoods. Much of the race will be run on shaded city streets and on majestic palm-lined Flagler Drive along the waterfront.

Runners can qualify for the Boston Marathon and often turn in their personal best times with the absence of bridges to climb or hills on the course.

Packet pickup will be held during the Health and Wellness Expo at the Meyer Amphitheater from Friday, Dec. 13, 12-6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. All runners will receive a generous gift bag of Garden of Life products at the Expo, where health and fitness products and services, running apparel and upcoming race information will be featured.

Special Olympics Florida, which serves over 60,000 athletes statewide, will have volunteers onsite with athletes participating in the race event weekend.

The Wacky Water Station competition will return, creating a fun course-wide atmosphere as area charities, homeowners and community groups show their spirit with themed water stations. The winners will receive a $1,000 prize and all other participating groups will receive $200 toward their charity. Criteria will include theme, music, costumes, decorations and energy level.

Baptist Health will provide all medical services.

Registration is open at $140 for the marathon, $110 for the half marathon, $65 for the 10K and $50 for the SunRun 5K. A marathon relay team of four is $270. Virtual and multi-race packages are also available.

For more information on the weekend and registration, visit gardenoflifemarathon.com.

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE®

Garden of Life® is today's recognized leader and innovator in whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health®. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we believe in whole food ingredients, traceability, third-party certifications, and accountability. From there, our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Garden of Life