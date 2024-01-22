2024 Global Pharma Directory 2024, with Coverage of Over 70 Countries

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharma Handbook 2024" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fully revised and expanded Global Pharma Handbook provides pharmaceutical industry decision-makers with a unique source of accurate, up-to-date information and analysis on prescription drug business and regulatory environments throughout the world.

Coverage of over 70 individual countries (cumulatively representing more than 97% of global sales) and a summary section on the EU are included.

Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters, and others who work with the pharmaceutical industry will benefit from the Global Pharma Handbook.

Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty drug or a mature generic, whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the Global Pharma Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving eight of the world's most important pharmaceutical markets.

Key Sections and Features of the Global Pharma Handbook 2024

  • Pharmaceutical Market Forecasts: Accurate projections to navigate market potential and risks.
  • Healthcare Systems Overview: Detailed insights into the structure and efficiency of national healthcare systems.
  • Regulatory Bodies and Policies: In-depth analysis of drug regulatory agencies and policy directions.
  • Intellectual Property Landscape: Examination of IP laws and the impact of parallel trade.
  • Marketing Regulations and Practices: The latest on promotional activities and regulatory compliance.
  • R&D Incentives: Identification of government incentives boosting pharmaceutical research and development.
  • Manufacturing and Distribution Networks: Assessment of infrastructure and supply chain practices.
  • Drug Approval and Clinical Trial Protocols: Comprehensive review of procedures for market entry and study conduct.

Market Coverage (Including updated contact information for all countries):

  • European Union: All 28 countries
  • Europe (Non-EU): Norway Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine
  • Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
  • Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru
  • Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE
  • Africa: Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda
  • North America: Canada, United States

The Global Pharma Handbook is a trusted and increasingly valuable resource. The current edition includes expanded coverage of health systems, recent and forecast pharmaceutical sales, market demand profiles, clinical trial, and drug approval procedures, regulatory policies, pricing and reimbursement regulations, intellectual property issues, sales and marketing practices, distribution networks, political risks, patient and prescriber characteristics, policies on branded and generic use, clinical research activity, and other key factors.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cb09

