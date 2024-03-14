2024 Government Work Report lists Shanghai's achievements

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn:

Shanghai has played and will continue to play a crucial and leading role in China's industrial innovation and upgrading, as well as in deepening reform and opening-up, according to China's 2024 Government Work Report.

Here are highlights of Shanghai's achievements in the past year mentioned in the report and its role in taking more innovative and pioneering measures to make new contributions to the overall development of the country in the coming years.

Government Work Report: The domestically developed C919 airliner commenced operation. The first domestically produced large-scale cruise ship was delivered. China's manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles exceeded 60 percent of the global total.

Facts of reference related to Shanghai:

On May 28, 2023, the world's first-delivered C919 large passenger aircraft embarked on its inaugural commercial flight, marking the official "takeoff" of China's domestically manufactured large aircraft for commercial operation in Shanghai.

On Dec 24, 2023, Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, began its maiden operational trial voyage, positioning Shanghai as a "crown jewel" in the shipbuilding industry.

In 2023, Shanghai's annual export value of electric passenger vehicles surpassed 100 billion yuan ($13.89 billion) for the first time, reaching 120.89 billion yuan, an increase of 43.9 percent year-on-year.

Government Work Report: China achieved a nearly 30-percent increase in exports of the "new trio", electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and photovoltaic products.

Facts of reference related to Shanghai:

In 2023, Shanghai's exports of the "new trio" reached 167.79 billion yuan, marking a 42.2 percent increase and accounting for 9.7 percent of the city's total export value during the same period. This surge contributed to the city's overall export growth rate by 2.9 percentage points.

Government Work Report: Promoted the establishment of high-end talent hubs and platforms for attracting and gathering talents.

Facts of reference related to Shanghai:

Statistics showed that last year, Shanghai attracted a total of 172,000 domestic and international talents, representing a 12 percent increase over the previous year, bringing the city's total talent pool to over 6.75 million people. In the next stage, Shanghai will focus on the construction of high-end talent hubs, integrating education, technology, and talent development, with a particular emphasis on creating high-level innovation platforms, establishing efficient institutional mechanisms,and fostering a high-quality talent ecosystem.

Government Work Report: China hosted major exhibitions such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the Canton Fair, the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), and the Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE).

Facts of reference related to Shanghai:

The CIIE, hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, and organized by the China International Import Expo Bureau and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), is the world's first national import-themed exhibition, which has taken place annually since 2018. Over the past six years, the CIIE has actively served as a platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchange, and open cooperation, promoting around 2,500 representative new products, technologies, and services, with intended transaction volumes reaching approximately $420 billion. Shanghai will host the seventh CIIE from Nov 5 to 10.

Government Work Report: To further implement the strategy to enhance the development of the free trade pilot zones, grant more autonomy to the pilot zones, including the Hainan Free Trade Port, and promote reform and innovation in development zones to create new frontiers for opening-up.

Facts of reference related to Shanghai:

The central government has consistently supported bold experimentation, innovation, and autonomous reforms in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the first of its kind in China. With the recent release of the Overall Plan for Fully Aligning with International High-standard Economic and Trade Rules, the Shanghai free trade zone, especially the Lin-gang Special Area, has been endowed with the important task of piloting provisions of high-standard international economic and trade rules such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA). Shanghai will vigorously implement the strategy to enhance the development of the free trade zone, taking the lead in establishing an institutional system and regulatory model that aligns with international high-standard economic and trade rules and accelerating the creation of a national demonstration zone for institutional innovation.

Government Work Report: To promote the resolution of issues related to cross-border data flow.

Facts of reference related to Shanghai:

In January, the Lin-gang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone released the Trial Measures for the Classified and Graded Management of Cross-border Data Flow, taking the lead in implementing graded management of cross-border data. Such data are categorized into three levels: core data, important data, and general data, focusing on key areas such as intelligent connected vehicles, financial management, and high-end shipping. The Lin-gang Special Area is set to fully leverage its role as an experimental field, grasp international rules, understand enterprise needs, strengthen coordination, strive for greater pioneering efforts, and establish a trustworthy technical support system. The aim is to quickly develop mature and standardized institutional rules in the practice of cross-border data flow, better serving the overall goals of national reform and opening-up.

Government Work Report: To support the economic development advantages of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to better serve the country's high-quality development.

Facts of reference related to Shanghai:

Since the proposal and implementation of the strategy for integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta in 2018, the overall strength and comprehensive competitiveness of the region have consistently ranked at the forefront nationwide. During the symposium on advancing the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta held in Shanghai on Nov 30, the region's further integration was highly expected, set to lead in the modernization with Chinese characteristics and play a better leading role in pioneering, demonstrating, and driving the regional development.

Government Work Report: To continue to advance the 10-year fishing ban in the Yangtze River.

Facts of reference related to Shanghai:

In 2021, the national 10-year fishing ban in the Yangtze River was comprehensively initiated. The management area for the fishing ban in the Yangtze River in Shanghai expanded from 1,100 square kilometers to 3,200 sq km. The enforcement of the fishing ban in the Yangtze River in Shanghai has transitioned from primarily relying on human resources to a new phase of intelligent management integrating human resources, technologies, and cross-department collaborations. In the future, it will further integrate with the data from the Yangtze River Delta, enhancing regional coordination and providing a Shanghai solution for intelligent control in the Yangtze River Delta.

