2024 GVTC Charitable Golf Classic Raises Over $270,000 for Local Non-Profits!

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC proudly announces the outstanding success of its 20th Annual Charitable Golf Classic, held on April 30th at the picturesque Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort And Spa. This year's tournament soared to new heights, raising a record-breaking $270,200 to benefit The GVTC Foundation, reaffirming its pivotal role in supporting the community.

The event stands as the cornerstone fundraiser directly benefiting The GVTC Foundation, a testament to GVTC's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. The funds raised will be disbursed to local non-profits across GVTC's expansive service area, channeling support to essential causes through grants, sponsorships, and bolstering the foundation's scholarship program.

GVTC extends gratitude to On Trac Inc., the 2024 Presenting Sponsor, and all sponsors whose generosity fuels the success of this vital initiative. Since its inception, the Annual GVTC Charitable Golf Classic has raised over $2.3 million, a testament to the enduring collaboration between vendors, business partners, and the community.

Ritchie T. Sorrells, CEO and President of GVTC Communications, expressed profound appreciation for the collective effort. He remarked, "The Annual GVTC Charitable Golf Classic continues to exceed expectations, thanks to the support of our partners. Their generosity enables us to extend a helping hand to our neighbors in need, fostering a stronger, more resilient community."

Sonia Aguillon, President of The GVTC Foundation, stated, "We are deeply grateful for the support of our sponsors, golfers, and volunteers, who share our vision for a better community. Their belief in our mission helps drive our efforts to support local partners and create meaningful change."

The GVTC Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to enrich community life by supporting Health and Human Services, Education, Youth Programs and Services, Cultural Programs, and Volunteer Emergency Services. Since its inception in 2006, the foundation has disbursed over $6 million in support of area non-profits and scholarships, underscoring its enduring commitment to fostering community well-being.

For those interested in contributing to the foundation's vital work, GVTC will match monetary donations, which can be made securely online at www.gvtcfoundation.com , ensuring sustained support for critical community initiatives.

