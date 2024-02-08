2024 Hospital AI Patient Survey Uncovers Overwhelming Patient Support for AI and Video-Assisted Care

Nearly 80% endorse AI & video for Virtual Care & Family Collaboration; The Primary patient concern is over-reliance, not privacy

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LookDeep Health , a pioneer in transforming hospital care with advanced computer vision and AI technology (VisionAI) for virtual sitting, virtual nursing, and virtual medicine, sponsored a recent survey of over 500 prospective patients, revealing a nuanced view of AI's role related to patient care in a hospital setting and signaling a compelling shift in patient sentiment.

Key findings from the 2024 Hospital AI Patient Survey include:

70% of respondents believe hospitals should use AI to look after patients

"The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video-assisted care has been a topic of much speculation with regard to patient acceptance," says LookDeep CEO and Co-founder Narinder Singh. "The results provide missing nuance and contradict commonly shared concerns about AI and video. Prospective patients, especially as they age, want more attention when they are their most vulnerable in a hospital. This highlights the crucial role of technology in supporting front-line staff within health systems, especially in the face of unsustainable costs and workforce shortages."

The survey also sought to understand patient concerns about AI. Nearly 8 out of 10 listed over-reliance by doctors and nurses as their biggest concern. Second was the fear that it would result in less time with doctors and nurses. Data privacy was a distant third.

"The survey clearly shows that AI and video in healthcare works best when it assists clinicians to connect more with patients rather than replacing them," says Tiffany Wyatt, RN, BSN, Director of Nursing, LookDeep. "When that happens, AI is not only accepted, it is welcomed."

Patients believe educating patients and family how AI helps improve their care and training bedside teams on how AI helps them take care of patients are key to successfully adopting AI strategies. Additional takeaways include:

Specificity Matters: Patients and families respond more positively to AI when its applications are clearly defined and directly relevant to their care.

Making AI and video relevant to families and their loved ones is crucial. Technologies that facilitate human connections, such as remote family visits, are highly valued. Staffing Concerns have Reached the Patient: Respondents showed that they know about staffing issues and believe it impacts care. AI and video technology offer a way to enhance monitoring and care without compromising the human element in healthcare.

"Patients view staffing level as the key barrier to better safety. Yet, hospitals cannot afford to expand staff. AI and video-assisted care are one of the few paths that enable hospitals to expand the amount and relevance of the time clinical staff has with patients. Educating patients on how the AI will help – and providing video-based services they can benefit from directly – will help hospitals provide better care in a way that improves their brand and experience in the eyes of potential patients," explains Singh.

The 2024 Hospital AI Patient Survey was conducted online within the U.S. by LookDeep Health in December 2023. The survey received 515 total responses from participants aged 40+ and representing 48 states.

LookDeep is at the forefront of transforming hospital care through its pioneering Vision AI technology – helping hospitals be ever-present for every patient. Our zero-cost hardware model and cloud-based, SOC2-certified software dramatically drives down the cost of inpatient video – enabling hospital-wide deployments of virtual fall prevention, virtual nursing, and virtual medicine, all supported by a 24/7 virtual care center. AI-powered video monitoring supports nurses and doctors by monitoring room conditions, patient safety, movement, and mobility. Learn more at www.lookdeep.health and follow us on LinkedIn to stay up to date on company news and product development.

