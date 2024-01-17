2024 ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking highlights Dow CEO Jim Fitterling as #1

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS has unveiled its annual ICIS Top 40 Power Players, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives driving the greatest positive impact in their companies and the chemical industry.

For the second consecutive year, Dow CEO Jim Fitterling has been selected as #1 in the listing for 2024, followed by Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser at #2 and BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller at #3.

Dow's flagship project – its net zero carbon emissions cracker project in Alberta, Canada – will become a reality with a final investment decision (FID) made in December.

"From pioneering the construction of the world's first cracker and polyethylene (PE) plants with net zero carbon emissions, to also being the first chemical company working to deploy nuclear power via small modular reactors (SMRs) at an existing site in Texas, Fitterling is advancing innovative solutions to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"These bold steps taken by Dow could soon set a new standard for the chemicals and plastics industry when it comes to offering customers low and zero carbon products," he added.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players are selected by the global ICIS editorial team for demonstrating excellence and vision in one or more of the following areas: ESG (environmental, social, governance), Innovation, Mergers & Acquisitions/Portfolio Management, Profitability/Shareholder Value and Projects.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking in the 13 January issue of ICIS Chemical Business is available for download here

About ICIS

ICIS – Independent Commodity Intelligence Services – helps businesses through seamlessly delivering data and analytics, across the chemical, fertilizer and energy markets. A trusted source and benchmark for price information and insight across key commodities markets worldwide. Our independent, transparent market intelligence informs thousands of quality decisions every day, taking the pressure out of negotiations and giving customers space for more innovative thinking, through published datasets including price assessments, price forecasts, supply and demand fundamentals and more. Over 150 years of shaping the world by connecting markets to optimize the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Barcelona, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £60bn and an employee base of over 35,000 experts across 40 countries.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalisation is approximately £60bn | €70bn | $77bn

