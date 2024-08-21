2024 ICT International Coffee Tasting Competition Debuts in China

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 16 to 18, 2024, the judging panel of the International Institute of Artistic Coffee Tasters (IIAC) from Italy, alongside Chinese domestic coffee connoisseurs, gathered at the BeanStar headquarters in Suzhou for the 2024 International Coffee Tasting Competition (ICT), one of the most prestigious events in the global coffee landscape. Over 200 meticulously selected coffee beans from multiple countries underwent a rigorous and discerning tasting process, vying for the coveted accolades in the world of coffee excellence.

Often referred to as the "Oscars" of the coffee world, the ICT is dedicated to discovering the world's finest coffees, showcasing their exceptional cultivation, meticulous selection, expert roasting, and distinctive originality. The competition's unwavering commitment to transparency, with blind tasting and data verification under strict sensory analysis rules, positions ICT as the sole competition worldwide that calculates scores on measurable and controllable product attributes. The method eliminates subjective biases, significantly reducing the impact of personal preferences on the outcomes.

The ICT was established by the IIAC in Italy. Since its inception in 1993, the IIAC has emerged as an independent, scientific, and not-for-profit organization, renowned globally as one of the foremost authorities in coffee evaluation. Its pioneering scientific methodology for Italian coffee sensory analysis has garnered widespread acclaim worldwide. Since the first ICT in 2006, the IIAC has received immense respect from the global coffee industry, lauded for its unwavering professionalism, fairness, and transparency in its competition protocols.

The 2023 ICT competition attracted 750 entries from 14 countries, a record achievement. At the event, BeanStar from China alone secured the top score of 98 points, clinching the prestigious Platinum Award. The achievement presents a pivotal opportunity for the ICT to enter into China.

In 2024, the ICT debuted in China, a testament to the rapid expansion of the Chinese coffee market and a steadfast commitment to disseminating scientific coffee tasting methodologies globally. BeanStar, a fast-growing creative coffee brand in China, has been chosen as the first event partner, underscoring the international coffee community's profound acknowledgment and endorsement of the dynamic growth of China's coffee industry.

Launched in 2022, BeanStar has established itself as a leader in China's coffee landscape. Adhering to a strategic blend of quality, creativity, and affordability, BeanStar seamlessly balances the sophistication of boutique coffee with the diverse preferences of mass consumers. In just two years, the brand's footprint has expanded exponentially, surpassing 200 stores across 36 major Chinese cities and extending its reach internationally with the opening of its maiden outlet in Italy. With an ambitious growth trajectory, BeanStar anticipates surpassing 500 stores by the end of 2024.

BeanStar's exceptional product quality, unique flavor appeal, and forward-thinking business philosophy have captivated a growing legion of coffee enthusiasts and garnered the favor of renowned capital institutions, including Shunwei Capital, securing three rounds of funding totaling nearly 100 million yuan. As a new force in the global coffee arena, BeanStar's stellar performance firmly establishes the coffee brewer as a rising star for unprecedented growth and ascendancy.

SOURCE BeanStar