2024 Illinois Renewable Energy Conference returns October 1-2, 2024

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Renewable Energy Conference returns for another year, bringing together professionals, educators, students and residents to learn and discuss all aspects of renewable energy in the state. Renewable energy developers, county officials, subject-matter experts, policy-makers, state agencies (IDNR, IL EPA, ICC, IPA, DCEO), solar installers, labor unions, educators, students, and other interested parties are invited to attend.

The conference will be held October 1 & 2, 2024 at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott and Conference Center.

The conference offers attendees the opportunity to hear speakers from across the nation discuss programs, projects and policies that effectively advance renewable energy in Illinois. Attendees can expect to gain insights into industry trends, find solutions for integrating renewable energy sources and explore pathways to Illinois' clean energy transition.

"This conference is a chance for various stakeholders to come together and discuss critical industry issues," said Illinois State University professor emeritus and Strategic Economic Research President, Dr. David Loomis. "Illinois is a leading state in renewable energy, energy storage and electric vehicles. We need this forum to have clear communication and education throughout the state." Dr. Loomis previously hosted the Illinois Renewable Energy Conference under ISU's Center for Renewable Energy for several years.

The two-day conference will offer a keynote address from Illinois Commerce Commissioner, Doug Scott, and end with a presentation by Anthony Star, senior advisor to the Illinois Power Agency. Mr. Star will discuss "Where Can We Go From Here" and how Illinois can move forward in leading the way to 100% renewable energy by 2050.

The conference will host four separate "tracks" of break-out sessions on a variety of renewable topics. The first track will cover the "Utility Wind and Solar" area, including discussions around community acceptance, interconnection issues, permitting and construction, and environmental concerns. The second track, "Community, Rooftop, and Ground-Mounted Solar" will address consumer and business incentive programs, followed by various case studies including renewable energy in schools and residential communities. The third track, "Renewable Energy Education" will cover workforce programs under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, K-12, community college, technical and higher education programs, and discussions around engaging employers with these programs. The final track will discuss incentives and infrastructure around "Electric Vehicles (EVs)" and "Grid Advancements", which covers battery storage, resource adequacy, and transmission capacity.

A full list of speakers and topics can be found at http://illinoisrenewable.com

Registration for the conference is $200 through September 15 and $250 through the end of September. Dinner on the 1st and breakfast and lunch on the 2nd are included with registration. There will be a room block and free parking for conference guests at the Marriott Conference Center. Students, government officials, nonprofits and groups are eligible for discounts.

ILREC24 is hosted by Strategic Economic Research and presented by Recall Strategies. Event sponsors include Illinois LECET, Acciona, Clean Grid Alliance, Scout Clean Energy, Apex Clean Power, Cordelio Power, Christopher B Burke Engineering, EDF Renewables, Repsol Renewables, Calvert Street Group, EDP Renewables, Polsinelli Law, Clean Energy Counsel, Forsite Inc, GridLiance, Legacy Solar Power, Schain Banks, and Advanced Energy United. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Location: 201 Broadway, Normal, IL, 61761

CONTACT: Hannah Loomis

Director of Education and Outreach

Strategic Economic Research

[email protected]

