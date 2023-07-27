2024 Industrial Marketing Summit announced by Gorilla 76, TREW Marketing and CADENAS PARTsolutions

News provided by

CADENAS PARTsolutions

27 Jul, 2023, 10:03 ET

The stand-alone event will take place at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin, Texas on January 31 - February 2, 2024.

ST. LOUIS and AUSTIN, Texas and CINCINNATI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial marketing leaders Gorilla 76, TREW Marketing and CADENAS PARTsolutions have partnered to set a new course for the Industrial Marketing Summit and grow the event. Taking place in Austin, Texas January 31 - February 2, 2024, the Summit will provide a practical opportunity for industrial marketers to refine their skills, gain new insights, network, and grow their careers.

Continue Reading
2024 Industrial Marketing Summit announced by Gorilla 76, TREW Marketing and CADENAS PARTsolutions
2024 Industrial Marketing Summit announced by Gorilla 76, TREW Marketing and CADENAS PARTsolutions

"There has been a groundswell of interest from within the manufacturing marketing community," Joe Sullivan, Thinker and Founder at Gorilla 76, said. "They want a live, in-person event that's all their own."

Formerly part of Content Marketing World, the 2024 Industrial Marketing Summit will be a stand-alone event.

"We asked attendees from the previous summit what they wanted to see in the future," Adam Beck, Director of Marketing at CADENAS PARTsolutions, said. "They asked for more sessions that take a deeper dive into the real challenges of industrial marketers. The only way to deliver that was to create a stand-alone event that's bigger and better than ever before."

Taking place at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin Texas, the venue for the 2024 Industrial Marketing Summit will provide ample room for a larger event, and the host city is known for the live music, food, and entertainment attendees are looking for.

"Given our shared focus of helping marketers reach buyers in engineering and manufacturing, it was an easy decision for TREW Marketing to partner with Gorilla 76 and CADENAS PARTsolutions to host the Industrial Marketing Summit," Wendy Covey, TREW Marketing CEO, said. "Together we are committed to delivering a dynamic, informative, and fun event that strengthens the industrial marketing community."

About the Industrial Marketing Summit

The Industrial Marketing Summit provides an educational and networking forum for marketers in engineering, manufacturing, and technical industries. Through the event, we help industrial marketers to connect with peers, become inspired by new ideas, stay abreast of trends, and grow their businesses.

For event details and registration visit https://industrialmarketingsummit.com/

About Gorilla76 visit https://gorilla76.com/

Gorilla 76 is the industrial marketing agency. G76 helps B2B manufacturers grow through revenue-focused marketing programs and educational content.

About TREW Marketing visit https://trewmarketing.com/

TREW Marketing partners with B2B engineering and technology companies to build marketing foundations with differentiated messaging, drive engagement with content plans, and generate new opportunities through insightful research and unrivaled industry expertise.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions visit https://partsolutions.com/

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D CAD catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales by getting components "designed in" to larger projects.

Media Inquiries:

Adam Beck
Director of Marketing – CADENAS PARTsolutions
400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301
Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone:   513-453-0453

[email protected]

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions

Also from this source

Luxer One Introduces an Interactive Locker Configurator Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

West Tool Enclosures Launches Stainless Steel Enclosure Configurator, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.