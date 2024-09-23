2024 International Low-altitude Economy Product Release and Investment Conference held successfully

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 International Low-altitude Economy Product Release and Investment Conference was successfully held in Chengdu, a city with passion, where attracted the global attention of low-altitude economic industry once again from September 19 to 20, 2024. The conference aims to build a platform for exchange and cooperation by gathering high-quality resources of the international low-altitude economy industry chain, displaying the latest achievements in the field of low-altitude economy, and promote solid cooperation between upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain, so as to inject strong impetus into the building and introduction of the whole industrial chain of low-altitude economy industry in Chengdu.

The 2024 International Low-altitude Economy Product Release and Investment Conference focuses on the pool of high-quality resources of the whole industrial chain including low-altitude manufacturing, low-altitude flight, low-altitude support and comprehensive services in low-altitude economy, involving a range of high-tech fields, including IT, UAV research and development and design, green low-carbon tech, new energy development and other frontier science and technology fields. A number of guests and experts from low-altitude economy enterprises, scientific research institutions and investment institutions around the world were invited to attend the conference. Guests had an in-depth exchange and discussion on the latest research and development achievements, market trends, investment strategies and policy environment of low-altitude equipment through multiple channels such as exhibition, industrial matchmaking, project roadshow, market inspection and other forms.

Low-altitude equipment enterprises with a global reach from Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Hungary, Italy, France, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Serbia, Canada and other countries demonstrated their latest products and technologies at the conference, covering a range of fields such as electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), drones, and low-altitude traffic control systems, and drew a blueprint in a concerted way for the development of low-altitude economy. Meanwhile, the conference has set up a special investment matchmaking area for effective capital and projects cooperation, providing one-stop services for entrepreneurs, investors and government agencies in the field of low-altitude economy, so as to accelerate the cooperation of high-quality projects. A number of high-quality projects in the low-altitude economic field have successfully witnessed progress in cooperation with domestic and foreign capital by targeted and cost-efficient matchmaking, injecting new vitality into Chengdu's low-altitude economy industry and promoting the coordinated development of upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain.

With the robust development of the global low-altitude economy industry, Chengdu responded to the national development strategy at the time of opportunities in the field. Chengdu recorded "low-altitude economy" into the government work report for the first time in 2024, highlighting it as the key direction of future industrial development. Chengdu is accelerating the layout of low-altitude economy frontier industries such as eVTOL and is committed to building a comprehensive and intelligent future transportation system with its strengths in respect of geographical location, industrial foundation, human resources, abundant application scenarios and robust development in artificial intelligence, electronic information, equipment manufacturing and other fields.

Hundreds of representatives from low-altitude economy enterprises, scientific research institutions, investment institutions and industry experts from around the world met together for the duration of the conference, and Chengdu comprehensively displayed its latest achievements in the field of low-altitude economy, future planning and a series of industrial support policies for global guests, explored cooperation opportunities, and jointly developed new models, new forms and new paths for low-altitude economy industries. During the conference, Chengdu issued the opportunity list of global cooperation in the field of low-altitude economy industry to provide more powerful guarantee and support for low-altitude economy enterprises in Chengdu and promote the sustainable and healthy development of the industry.

The successful holding of the conference not only built an important platform for international exchanges and cooperation for low-altitude economy industries in Chengdu, but also promoted the integration and coordinated development of upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain. Looking ahead, Chengdu will continue to seize the opportunities of global low-altitude economy industries and accelerate the development and introduction of the whole industrial chain of low-altitude economy industries based on its unique industrial base, abundant application scenarios and favorable policy environment.

