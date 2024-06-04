2024 Into The Springs Writers Workshop Offers Immersive Experience and Expert Access

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the 2024 Into The Springs Writers Workshop, an immersive weekend of shared educational sessions and direct access to expert presenters. The workshop runs from August 2 through the 4th at the picturesque Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Now in its sixth year, the conference is a must-attend for any writers who are interested in improving their craft and networking with industry professionals. The $299.99 fee includes all workshop sessions, Saturday lunch, beverage stations, and parking. Register online at www.intothespringswritersworkshop.com.

Guest presenters this year include mystery author and journalist Andrew Welsh-Huggins, Jeffrey Marks, mystery author and publisher with Crippen and Landru Publishers, and voice artists from Ohio Audiobook Narrators. Sessions will cover topics such as research, revision, creating a short story from an idea, getting an agent through a query letter or book proposal, and the history of the mystery genre.

Among the guest presenters this year is Andrew Welsh-Huggins, the award-winning author of a mystery series featuring ex-OSU Buckeye quarterback turned private investigator Andy Hayes. His latest book, "The End of the Road," was named one of the best thrillers of the first half of 2023 by Library Journal. Kirkus called it "A crackerjack crime yarn chockablock with miscreants and a supersonic pace."

Crippen and Landu Publishers award-winning writer and editor Jeffrey Marks also joins the workshop this year. Marks has received the Barnes and Noble Prize and was nominated for a Maxwell award, an Edgar, three Agathas, two Macavity awards, and three Anthony awards.

"At Into The Springs Writers Workshop, we believe in the power of community and shared experiences. Our participants and guest instructors come together for an immersive weekend, where they learn, grow, and inspire each other," said Into The Springs Writers Workshop Director Sandy Kachurek. "We aim to give our participants the skills, community, and resources to cultivate their craft and finely hone stories, narratives, and a flourishing business as professional writers."

Mystery is not the sole focus of the workshop. Into The Springs will cover the fundamentals of effective writing in any genre, answering questions such as: How does your story connect with readers, and how can you strengthen that connection? How do you attract an agent or be a successful self-published author?

New this year, voice artists from Ohio Audiobook Narrators will present a special session on audio narration. Audiobooks are an essential and growing option for readers, and many authors want to create their own work. The session will include information on professional narration, the required skills and equipment, and how artificial intelligence has affected audio narration.

Saturday evening includes a celebration of writing when, for two hours, participant authors may sell their books and are invited to read during an open mic session. The public will be invited. Registration for Into The Springs Writers Workshop closes on Thursday, July 25. Organizers urge people to register soon. Space is limited and may sell out quickly.

