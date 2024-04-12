2024 IOMC Leadership Awards - Open for Nominations - The Institute of Medicine of Chicago Due May 1, 2024

CHICAGO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago 2024 Leadership Awards are open for nominations. The seven award categories are open to all. The deadline is May 1, 2024. No fee to submit an entry. These extraordinary awards will be presented at the 2024 Leadership Awards & Annual Meeting on June 20, 2024 at Maggiano's-Chicago. More>

The following award categories are open to all:

The Henry P. Russe, MD Citation for Exemplary Compassion in Healthcare

IOMC Humanitarian Global Health Award

The Portes/IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease

Innovation in Health Care / Health Care Delivery Two award opportunities!

The IOMC Award for Public Service

Lifetime Achievement Award

In 2023, IOMC was pleased to honor these outstanding individuals and organization:

The Humanitarian Global Health Award – Dr. Kaleem Malik, MD, MS, FAAEM

Innovation in Health Care Delivery Award- Dr. Ian Jasenof, MD, FACOG, MHA, CPE

Innovation in Health Care Delivery Award- Sinai Chicago- Sinai Urban Health Institute

All are welcome to attend the 2024 Healthcare Awards and Annual Meeting on June 20, 2024.

For more details, visit this page. Contact us if you have questions by sending an email to [email protected].

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to better meet the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties, and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

For more information contact:

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Deborah Hodges

312.709.2685

[email protected]

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago