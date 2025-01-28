2024 ISS National Lab Annual Report Highlights Momentum in Space-Based R&D

ISS National Lab Delivers More Than 100 Payloads to Laboratory in Low Earth Orbit and Expands Resources to Dozens of First-Time Space Researchers

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory highlighted the rapid growth of space-based R&D in its annual report, released today by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®). Over the past fiscal year, the ISS National Lab sponsored more than 100 payloads delivered to the orbiting laboratory—the second-highest annual total to date. Also during this fiscal year, nearly three-quarters of newly-selected projects sponsored for flight were from first-time space users, highlighting the success of the ISS National Lab in engaging new research communities.

Since 2011, CASIS has managed the ISS National Lab under a Cooperative Agreement with NASA, enabling access to the space station to benefit humanity and stimulate a thriving low Earth orbit (LEO) economy. This partnership with NASA supports the ISS National Lab's mission to advance space-based R&D, foster a sustainable market economy in space, and pave the way for future commercial LEO destinations (CLDs). The ISS National Lab's annual report for fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023-September 30, 2024) showcases the progress toward these goals.

Below are a few notable accomplishments from FY24:

Of the 103 ISS National Lab-sponsored payloads launched to the space station, 80 percent were from commercial entities, indicating a continued strong interest from private industry to conduct R&D in space.

Nearly 75 percent of newly selected projects in FY24 were from new-to-space users, highlighting the success of ISS National Lab solicitations in attracting new research communities. Of the 31 selected projects, more than half were through ISS National Lab Research Announcements (NLRAs) in the strategic focus areas of technology development, in-space production applications (tissue engineering and biomanufacturing), and workforce development.

More than 50 peer-reviewed articles related to ISS National Lab research—the most identified in a single fiscal year—were published in FY24, bringing the all-time total to nearly 450. Two-thirds of these papers were related to projects funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

An NIH-funded project resulted in a patent filed for a muscle tissue chip system, and an ISS National Lab-sponsored educational project led to a new product: a space station model kit for educators and students.

Nearly $25 million in external, non-NASA funding was committed in support of ISS National Lab-sponsored projects, with almost half from academic and nonprofit institutions—underscoring the value they find in space-based R&D.

in external, non-NASA funding was committed in support of ISS National Lab-sponsored projects, with almost half from academic and nonprofit institutions—underscoring the value they find in space-based R&D. The ISS National Lab allocated significant funding to the inaugural Igniting Innovation solicitation, in partnership with NASA's Biological and Physical Sciences Division. The solicitation offered $7 million to five selected multiflight projects to advance critical cancer research. Most were from academic and nonprofit institutions that matched funding 1:1.

to five selected multiflight projects to advance critical cancer research. Most were from academic and nonprofit institutions that matched funding 1:1. Despite challenging market conditions, startups secured nearly $147 million in funding after the flight of ISS National Lab-sponsored projects, bringing the cumulative total to $2.2 billion .

in funding after the flight of ISS National Lab-sponsored projects, bringing the cumulative total to . Subscribership nearly doubled for Upward , official magazine of ISS National Lab, while the Space Station Spotlight newsletter, which launched in FY23, added 1,100 new subscribers in FY24. Both boosted awareness of ISS National Lab activities and R&D results, while a redesigned website doubled page views by creating clearer engagement pathways.

, official magazine of ISS National Lab, while the newsletter, which launched in FY23, added 1,100 new subscribers in FY24. Both boosted awareness of ISS National Lab activities and R&D results, while a redesigned website doubled page views by creating clearer engagement pathways. This year, the ISS National Lab prioritized workforce development and STEM career readiness, launching activities to equip students with essential skills. A new corporate donor pledged funding to support these education initiatives over the next three years.

"I am incredibly proud of what we achieved this year," said Ramon Lugo, principal investigator and chief executive officer of CASIS. "As we continue to work hand in hand with NASA, our strong partnership has allowed us to push the limits of what we can accomplish."

The FY24 Annual Report is now available online. To read about additional ISS National Lab-sponsored research that has launched to the space station, visit our website .

