PHOENIX, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG LEADERSHIP AWARD (RBG Award) will be presented by the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation to five iconic individuals at an exclusive ceremony and gala at the Library of Congress on April 13, 2024. Justice Ginsburg's official legacy award celebrates leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary accomplishments in their chosen fields. This year's RBG Award will go to these exceptional individuals:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speaking in 2020 at the inaugural ceremony of her legacy award with Julie Opperman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, looking on. (RBG Award)

ELON MUSK - Entrepreneurship

SYLVESTER STALLONE - Cultural Icon

MARTHA STEWART - Industry Leadership

MICHAEL MILKEN - Philanthropy

RUPERT MURDOCH - Media Mogul

Established in 2020, the RBG Award has previously recognized women of distinction, including HM Queen Elizabeth II and Barbra Streisand. The award was expanded this year to include trailblazing men and women. "Justice Ginsburg fought not only for women but for everyone," said Julie Opperman, Chair of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation. "Going forward, to embrace the fullness of Justice Ginsburg's legacy, we honor both women and men who have changed the world by doing what they do best."

This year's honorees were selected from a slate of dozens of diverse nominees ranging from path-breaking innovators to seasoned veterans across a broad range of professions and industries.

"Justice Ginsburg became an icon by bravely pursuing her own path and prevailing against the odds," said Brendan V. Sullivan, Jr., chair of the RBG Award. "The honorees reflect the integrity and achievement that defined Justice Ginsburg's career and legend."

"Justice Ginsburg was a legal entrepreneur who innovated and took risks in ways that rewarded us all," said Matthew Umhofer, president of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation. "In a world that sought to define and limit her, she found ways to challenge and change the system, armed with nothing more than a brilliant mind and a powerful pen. Her impact transcended the law, and society is better off for it." Such is the spirit that defines the honorees of the RBG Award. Regardless of Elon Musk's stratospheric accomplishments, in receiving the first RBG Award for Entrepreneurship, Musk's focus is clear and unwavering: "Free speech is the foundation of democracy," Musk said.

Sylvester Stallone, whose culture-defining iconic characters such as Rocky inspired hope in multitudes across the globe, honored Justice Ginsburg's memory at a previous ceremony by draping pink championship boxing gloves on the late Justice's portrait in a "Champ to Champ" salute as the theme from "Rocky" filled the Library of Congress's Coolidge Auditorium.

"I am sincerely honored to be the RBG Award's first Cultural Icon recipient," Stallone said. "At the end of the day, it is truly humbling to know that when you completely empty yourself for your art, it is not only well received but transformational for so many people all over the world."

The legendary Martha Stewart was on Justice Ginsburg's original wish list of potential honorees. In fact, the Justice requested that Martha Stewart be on the Foundation's selection committee, and she has been present and supportive from the award's conception.

"Like Justice Ginsburg, I believe in limitless opportunity and parity for everyone," Stewart said. "I have always been inspired by her tenacious spirit, work ethic, and her personal commitment to justice. I am so honored to be recognized with this award in her name."

Philanthropist Michael Milken, the man who moved the mountain to help humanity on more occasions than can be noted, gave credit to everyone else when he was selected for the highly competitive Philanthropy category. Milken said, "I feel humbled to be the recipient of an award named for the highly accomplished and respected former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and presented by the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, which represents the best in philanthropy and service to the community. You are also honoring my wife of 55 years, Lori, as well as all the talented men and women it has been our privilege to work with and learn from at the Milken Family Foundation, the Michael and Lori Milken Family Foundation, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the Milken Institute. Most meaningful to me, you are honoring my parents, Bernard and Ferne Milken, who taught me that we cannot have a strong society unless everyone has an opportunity to lead a productive and meaningful life."

Rupert Murdoch, the most iconic living legend in media, will be bestowed with the Media Mogul RBG Award. Murdoch said: "I am deeply honored to receive the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leadership Award from the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation. This recognition not only reflects my journey in the media and publishing industry but also represents the relentless defense of civil liberties and a commitment to civil discourse that Justice Ginsburg embodied. Her unique ability to maintain friendships and professional relationships across the political spectrum was one of her greatest attributes. It's especially significant to receive this award from the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, inspired by Dwight's remarkable legacy in the field of legal publishing and philanthropy."

Gala Chair Amy Baier says the exclusive three-day event for 100 invited guests is the most anticipated in Washington, D.C. at this time. "With guests arriving from across the country and from around the world, we aim to make this as memorable an event for them as we are for these outstanding honorees," she said.

