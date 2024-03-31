2024 Kaohsiung Smart City Summit & Expo Showcases Latest Digital and Net-Zero Transformation Technologies

KAOHSIUNG, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Kaohsiung Smart City Summit & Expo(KSCSE), held at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center, concluded perfectly. Over the course of the 3-day exhibition, it attracted more than 40,000 visitors. There were a total of 150 exhibitors, 550 booths, and 6 main themes, with participation from over 200 potential foreign vendors, showcasing applications including 5G, AI, IoT, and big data. Kaohsiung, which has repeatedly achieved outstanding results in smart city evaluations, is focusing on new business opportunities in smart and Net-zero transformation. Not only did the sustainable net-zero exhibition area and smart healthcare exhibition area continue to grow, but also the inaugural City COP, an international city-level climate summit, and the Smart Hospital Conference firstly relocated to Kaohsiung. This demonstrates the determination of the Kaohsiung City Government to develop smart city innovation in key areas through public-private-partnership(PPP).

Open Ceremony of 2024 Kaohsiung Smart City Summit & Expo

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai stated in opening ceremony that with the advent of extreme climate change and carbon tariffs, Kaohsiung particularly emphasizes the transition to net-zero and digital transformation. Through international city cooperation platforms such as ICLEI, WeGO, and CityNet, Kaohsiung hopes to collectively brainstorm and share experiences in urban governance with other cities. It is also hoped that the abundant digital and net-zero achievements showcased by industries can accelerate the pace of net-zero transformation.

This year, the Kaohsiung City Government has adopted the theme of "Smart, Net-Zero, Resilient Kaohsiung." It concurrently showcased 25 projects at the booth in SCSE, focusing on the dual transformation of smart and net-zero initiatives. These projects include internationally acclaimed next-generation intelligence transportation systems, Agri-info, and Kaohsiung healthcare 3.0, leading firefighting robots, smart drug-prevention systems, intelligent water monitoring networks, and citizen cards that are closely integrated into citizens' lives to ensure safety. Additionally, there were displays of smart, net-zero, resilient city applications such as Net-Zero institute, city-level green energy management platforms, carbon footprint calculators, Kaohsiung Carbon Platform, and international solicitations for sustainable solutions and policies, demonstrating the joint efforts of the Kaohsiung City Government and the private sector towards a future vision of smart, sustainable resilience.

Furthermore, over the past few years, the Kaohsiung City Government has actively engaged with worldwide cities and organization, with results beginning to shine. This year, MOU were signed with countries including Malaysia, Austria, Kosovo, and Japan, deepening mutual city-to-city exchanges and fostering reciprocal industrial development.

In addition, the Kaohsiung Health Bureau integrated 15 local hospitals including Kaohsiung Medical University Hospital, Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, and Yuan Ze University Hospital to create the Smart Healthcare Exhibition Area with the theme of "Green Healthcare, Precision Health." Furthermore, the Net-Zero Innovation Pavilion brought together startups and universities to exhibit contents related to circular economy, sustainable agriculture, innovative technologies and materials for net-zero, as well as innovative services and products, all of which attracted considerable attention from the public.

SOURCE Kaohsiung City Government