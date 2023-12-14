2024 KIA SPORTAGE EARNS IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

Kia America

14 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

2024 Sportage receives 2023 TSP+ designation under IIHS's more stringent requirements

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Kia Sportage has been awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating.

Previously a TOP SAFETY PICK for 2022 when equipped with specific headlights, the Sportage's upgraded award comes following the IIHS' enactment of strengthened requirements for its 2023 TSP and TSP+ awards, with tougher criteria for side crash protection, pedestrian crash prevention systems, and headlight ratings.

Under the more stringent requirements, the 2024 Sportage earned a "good" rating in all four of the crashworthiness evaluations and qualified for the high-tier award thanks to the standard LED projection headlamps it received for the 2024 model year. The headlamps earned an "acceptable" rating while the Sportage's standard and optional front crash prevention systems earned "superior" ratings in the daytime and "advanced" ratings in the nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

"Kia's longest running nameplate continues to improve and deliver for today's savvy and adventurous compact SUV buyers," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America.

The nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test is a new addition to the TSP+ criteria. Either "advanced" or "superior" performance ratings are required in both the nighttime and daytime pedestrian tests for TSP+ designation. The roof strength, head restraint and vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluations are no longer part of the award criteria.

The 2024 Sportage continues to deliver a diverse lineup of trim levels, including the X-Pro and X-Pro Prestige, which allow drivers to venture further into nature with adventure ready features including all-terrain tires. All trims feature a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline direct injection (GDI) engine that produces 187 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. 

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

