2024 LIST OF VIRGINIA'S MOST ENDANGERED HISTORIC PLACES ANNOUNCED

Ten historic locations facing substantial threats were named to this year's list.

RICHMOND, Va., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each May, Preservation Virginia releases a list of historic places across the Commonwealth facing imminent or sustained threats. The list, which has brought attention to more than 180 sites in Virginia, encourages individuals, organizations and local and state governments to advocate for their preservation and find solutions that will save these unique locations for future generations.

"These historic sites represent important spaces in communities throughout the Commonwealth. All are under threat, all irreplaceable and all propose solutions to ensure a viable future," said Elizabeth S. Kostelny, Preservation Virginia CEO. "From Hampton to Roanoke, Loudoun County to Brunswick County, these historic sites are in need of awareness and assistance to ensure they are preserved for future generations."

In no particular order, Virginia's Most Endangered Historic Places for 2024 are:

Richmond Community Hospital – City of Richmond

Built in 1932, this hospital was funded by the local African American community to provide equitable healthcare. It now sits vacant and needs to be incorporated into future development plans.

Grand Contraband Camp – City of Hampton

Established in 1861 following the Union Army's occupation of Fort Monroe, the Grand Contraband Camp in Hampton Roads provided a sanctuary for thousands of enslaved individuals seeking refuge behind Union lines.

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church – Albemarle County

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, established in 1879 by African American descendants of the community, stands as a testament to resilience and faith in the face of adversity.

Massies Mill Odd Fellows Hall – Nelson County

The Odd Fellows Hall in Massies Mill carries a significant historical legacy, and now operates as the headquarters and meeting space for the Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative (CVFWI).

Lower Surry Church – Surry County

The ruins of the church represent the second church constructed on this site in 1754. In 1868, the church was destroyed by a fire, and in 2003, winds from Hurricane Isabel caused a tree to crush sections of the brick walls as well.

Suffolk African American Waterman Villages – City of Suffolk

Two historic villages in Suffolk- Oakland and neighboring Hobson- stand as testaments to the resilience and heritage of African American and Nansemond Indian communities.

Jackson Blacksmith Shop – Goochland County

Built around 1880, the Jackson Blacksmith Shop is one of only two known remaining Black-owned blacksmith shops in Virginia.

Waterford Historic District – Loudoun County

Recently, a proposal was introduced to construct 500 kV transmission lines through the Waterford Historic District.

Blick Plantation – Brunswick County

The Blick Plantation is one of the few remaining undocumented 18th century plantation homes in Central Virginia. After seven decades of searching, the Blick family rediscovered and purchased their ancestral home just North of Lawrenceville.

Washington Park Caretaker's Cottage – City of Roanoke

The Washington Park Caretaker's House is one of the oldest surviving structures in Roanoke. Local advocates are seeking options for rehabbing the building into a community center.

