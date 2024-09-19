2024 McKinley Architecture and Engineering Continues to Expand and Receive National Recognitions

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinley Architecture and Engineering continues to expand and has increased employee size by 40 percent in the last two years.

Due to growth in their Pennsylvania location alone, they moved to a new office in Mars PA where their 24 employees now have the space to work individually or collaborate with team members. "We are building on 40 years of history in PK-12 and can offer that experience to the Pennsylvania schools," said David H. McKinley, Chairman of McKinley Architecture and Engineering. To increase service in the Pennsylvania market, the office has room for expansion but includes several "phone booths" for private meetings and areas where employees from other offices can visit and work. To amplify WV, they opened a new office in Middlebourne. This totals five offices, www.mckinleydelivers.com/contact/, including Wheeling, Charleston, Martinsburg, and Middlebourne, WV, and Mars, PA.

"Our momentum is remarkable. Our commitment to expand in Pennsylvania while also increasing the service area in WV and surrounding states is an exciting accomplishment," added McKinley.

For national recognitions, for the third consecutive year McKinley Architecture and Engineering has been named to the 2024 Circle of Excellence by PSMJ Resources, Inc., the world's leading authority on architecture, engineering, and construction firm management.

PSMJ's exclusive Circle of Excellence highlights successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding business achievements in areas such as profitability, overhead management, cash flow, productivity, business development, staff growth, and turnover in the architecture and engineering industry. The Circle of Excellence represents the top 20 percent of firms across the nation.

For the second year in a row, PSMJ also announced McKinley Architecture and Engineering is a top ten winner of the 2024 A/E/C Employer of Choice Award, the industry's premier recognition of firms that have mastered workforce retention and productivity by achieving the highest level of employee engagement.

Sean Doyle, Chief Operating Officer said, "One of the best ways to help your customers, is to maintain a healthy and happy workforce."

In addition, for the second year in a row, McKinley Architecture and Engineering was ranked in the Giants 400 list by Building Design and Construction as one of the top 100 Architecture and Engineering firms in 2024.

To round out awards, Inc. magazine recently revealed that McKinley Architecture and Engineering is on its annual Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"To add employees and increase geographical area is a reflection of our desire to maintain successful project management and enhance client relations," said Ernest Dellatorre, Director of Business Development.

McKinley added "It's quite an accomplishment to balance increased staff and locale while maintaining positive financial strength."

McKinley Architecture and Engineering is celebrating five decades in business, as a multi-discipline full-service Architecture & Engineering firm, offering comprehensive professional services in architecture, engineering, sports and entertainment, LEED (energy efficient) design, historic preservation, interior design, learning environments and educational facilities planning, and construction contract administration. For more information, please visit www.McKinleyDelivers.com.

