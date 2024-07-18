2024 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER HAS YOUR BACK WITH A HOST OF SAFETY FEATURES

Standard and optional safety features underscore the brand's commitment to pedestrian and occupant protection

According to IIHS, one of the only vehicles in its segment with rear Automatic Emergency Braking as standard equipment; every Outlander also fitted with Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, and more as standard

2024 Outlander named 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK

Available Super-All Wheel Control all-wheel-drive system1 provides sure-footed traction

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in spring 2021, the completely revised Mitsubishi Outlander has attracted attention from customers and media alike, setting sales records and earning impressive awards from third-party publications. The vehicle has attracted customers to Mitsubishi Motors who may never before have considered the brand, offering an enviable combination of stand-out styling, standard and available safety features and driver-assistance systems2, one of the industry's best warranties – with two years of limited maintenance included – and strong value-for-money.

The Mitsubishi Outlander offers a host of standard safety features, including Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

As the best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the U.S., the 2024 Outlander family of vehicles offers an impressive array of standard and available advanced driver assistance systems1 to support driver confidence, convenience, and protection. As the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) noted in their recent press release discussing the technology, the 2024 Outlander is one of the only vehicles in its segment to offer Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (Rear AEB) as standard. Rear AEB and Rear Cross Traffic Alert assist drivers while backing out of tight parking spaces to reduce the risk of accidents or damage from oncoming traffic.

"Every Mitsubishi Motors vehicle is designed to protect occupants, pedestrians and other traffic to the best of its ability," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA president and CEO. "The 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander is a showcase for the brand's capabilities, with owners benefiting from a host of advanced driver assistance systems. Whether standard systems like front and rear automatic emergency braking, or optional systems like our motorsport-proven Super-All Wheel Control system, Mitsubishi Motors has your back."

Standard on all trim levels, Outlander also offers: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)3, Blind Spot Warning (BSW)4, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW & LDP)5, Driver Attention Alert6, Automatic High Beam (AHB), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Trailer Stability Assist (TSA). Also available on select models is a Multiview Camera system.7

MI-PILOT Assist is Mitsubishi's advanced driver assistance system integrating Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), and Traffic Sign Recognition to maintain appropriate speed, following distance, and keep the vehicle centered in the lane.8

Available feature. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) is not a substitute for careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so your full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions. Advanced Driver Assist Systems are driver aids only and are not substitutes for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, these systems may not sound an alert, provide steering input, or apply braking. The driver must remain engaged with the driving task and monitor the environment at all times. See Owner's Manual for further information The Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. The Blind Spot Warning (BSW) system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, this system may not detect other vehicles correctly. The Lane Departure Warning system is designed to read lane marks under certain conditions. It is not a collision avoidance system or a substitute for safe and careful driving practices. Driver Attention Alert systems are driver aids only and are not substitutes for safe and careful driving. Not available on all models. MI-PILOT Assist is a driver assistance system only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. The driver must remain engaged with the driving task and monitor the environment at all times.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

