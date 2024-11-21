2024 National Disaster Resilience Conference Announces Award Honorees

Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) Recognizes Individuals for Exceptional Contributions to the Disaster Safety and Resilience Movement

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC) today announced its 2024 resilience leadership awards for individuals who champion disaster safety and resilience. The NDRC and nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, Inc. (FLASH) will honor the six individuals during the award luncheon at its annual gathering in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

"The NDRC award committee has honored these extraordinary individuals for their invaluable contributions and steadfast dedication to our mission of creating safer homes and protecting families from disasters of all types," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "These awards celebrate those who consistently exceed expectations to serve others, advancing a vision where homes and communities are built using best-in-class construction practices to withstand earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and more."

The NDRC award committee has honored these extraordinary individuals for their invaluable contributions. Post this

The six award categories and winners include the following:

Dr. Ernst W. Kiesling Lifetime Achievement Award: Kevin King, Executive Director – Mennonite Disaster Service

The Dr. Ernst W. Kiesling Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for individuals whose lifelong dedication leaves an indelible, positive impact on the disaster safety and resilience movement. Award recipients reflect the level of achievements by Dr. Kiesling, who, through his leadership and research at Texas Tech Wind Science and Engineering, mentored generations of wind engineers and invented the life-saving tornado safe room.

Kevin King, Executive Director – Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) exemplifies this legacy through decades of exceptional service in disaster recovery and resilience. Under his guidance, MDS has quadrupled its staffing and expanded its volunteer efforts, enabling the organization to respond to numerous natural disasters with increased reach and effectiveness.

"Kevin's enduring contributions reflect the essence of resilience leadership," said FLASH Executive Vice President Eric Vaughn. "His vision, compassion, and tireless dedication have inspired countless communities to recover, rebuild, and thrive in the face of adversity."

Corporate Board Member of the Year: Chris Rizer, Branch Engineer – Simpson Strong-Tie Co.

The Board Member of the Year Award is given to an outstanding individual who serves on the FLASH Board of Directors with distinction.

This year, FLASH honors Chris Rizer, Branch Engineer at Simpson Strong-Tie Co., for his exemplary commitment to disaster resilience and the FLASH mission. Chris's expertise and meticulous review of outreach materials ensure they are accurate, reliable, and impactful, advancing our shared goal of a safer, more resilient future.

"Chris's work exemplifies the power of expertise and dedication," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "His contributions uphold the highest standards of accuracy and impact, strengthening resilience nationwide."

Excellence in Leadership Award: Dr. Jeff Czajkowski, Director of the Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR) – National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)/FLASH Board Advisor

The Excellence in Leadership Award is given to Dr. Jeff Czajkowski, Director of the Center for Insurance Policy and Research at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Jeff's exceptional leadership and dedication have been instrumental in advancing resilience in the face of growing climate challenges. His guidance led to the publication of the Resilience Policy Resource Guide and Retrofitting Program Playbook for State Insurance Regulators. This groundbreaking work, developed in partnership with the NAIC-CIPR and FLASH, provides actionable strategies for state insurance regulators to address the increasing impacts of climate risk and accelerating disasters.

"Jeff's innovative leadership is paving the way for smarter, more resilient policies," said Cecil Pearce, President - Florida Insurance Council. "His work exemplifies how strategic collaboration can drive meaningful change for communities facing increasing disaster risks."

Education Excellence Award: Forrest Masters Ph.D., P.E., Professor and Interim Dean of Engineering – University of Florida/FLASH Board Director

The Education Excellence Award honors remarkable achievements in educating individuals, communities, and organizations about the importance of disaster resilience. This year, we are proud to recognize Dr. Forrest Masters, whose exceptional contributions in the field of hurricane and high-wind event research have set a new standard of excellence.

Forrest has deepened our understanding of how these forces impact homes and communities through his pioneering academic work, providing invaluable insights that guide safety innovations and resilience strategies. His dedication to advancing knowledge and solutions in disaster resilience is truly inspiring.

"Forrest's work is nothing short of transformative," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "His dedication inspires innovations that save lives and strengthen homes."

Outreach Excellence Award: Mark Taylor, President – MDT and Associates

The Outreach Excellence Award is presented to an individual or organization that has gone above and beyond in reaching individuals, families, and communities to foster a culture of resilience. This year, FLASH honors Mark Taylor, President of MDT and Associates, whose tireless efforts and strategic vision have been instrumental in building strong, impactful partnerships for FLASH.

"Through his dedication, Mark has expanded FLASH's reach, inspiring communities to embrace and prioritize disaster resilience," said JZ Media President and FLASH Board Advisor John Zarrella. "His commitment not only strengthens the mission but also lays the groundwork for a safer, more prepared society."

Employee of the Year: Sarah Chason, Project Coordinator/Executive Assistant

The Employee of the Year Award honors a standout FLASH team member whose dedication and contributions are vital to the organization's success. Sarah Chason embodies this recognition through her professionalism, expertise, and steadfast commitment to excellence. Her meticulous approach to every task ensures exceptional quality, timeliness, and impact, making her an invaluable part of the FLASH team.

"Sarah's extraordinary dedication and unmatched skills exemplify the highest standards of excellence," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "Her efforts are a driving force behind FLASH's accomplishments, and we are profoundly grateful for her unwavering commitment to our mission of building a safer, more resilient future."

The National Disaster Resilience Conference is an annual event that will return November 19-21, 2025, to Clearwater Beach, FL.

NDRC24 Sponsors:

Titanium Sponsor - USAA





- USAA Gold Sponsors - International Code Council, Lowe's, and Renew Financial





- International Code Council, Lowe's, and Renew Financial Silver Sponsors - Verisk Analytics, Inc. and Zip System Sheathing and Tape





- Verisk Analytics, Inc. and Zip System Sheathing and Tape Bronze Sponsors Fox Blocks, IEM, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, Nan McKay and Associates, Inc., and Simpson Strong-Tie

For more information, visit the National Disaster Resilience Conference website.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on X, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)