2024 National Weatherperson of the Year Finalists Named by Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

18 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

Voting is open now through January 12. The winner will be announced February 2.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) revealed the names of the five finalists for the 2024 National Weatherperson of the Year award. This annual accolade acknowledges exceptional weather professionals who exhibit exemplary leadership in advocating for disaster safety and resilience.

"We are excited to announce the nomination of five outstanding professionals for the 2024 National Weatherperson of the Year award, a recognition that symbolizes excellence in disaster safety and resilience communications," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "Each nominee has exhibited an unparalleled commitment to safeguarding the communities they serve and mitigating the impact of natural disasters. We are proud to put forth these exceptional professionals for this award and commend them for their invaluable contributions to fostering a safer and more resilient world."

The five finalists listed in alphabetical order include:

Mike Buresh - Chief Meteorologist, Action News JAX - WJAX, WFOX

Dr. Phil Klotzbach - Research Scientist, Colorado State University (CSU)

Bryan Norcross - Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist, FOX Weather

Nicondra Norwood - Meteorologist, Fox 8 WVUE

William (Bill) Read - Meteorologist and former Director, National Hurricane Center

Previous winners include:

  • 2014 - Jim Cantore, On-Camera Meteorologist, and Co-Host, "AMHQ" - The Weather Channel
  • 2015 - Max Mayfield, former National Hurricane Center Director
  • 2016 - Alex Garcia, Chief Meteorologist - KABB Fox 29 - San Antonio, TX
  • 2017 - Dr. Richard Knabb, Hurricane Expert and National Tropical Program Manager - The Weather Channel
  • 2018 - Ada Monzon, Chief Meteorologist - WIPR-TV, Noticias 24/7, Univision Radio (WKAQ 580 AM)
  • 2019 - James Spann, Chief Meteorologist - ABC 33/40, Birmingham, AL
  • 2020 - Joe Snedeker, Morning Meteorologist - WNEP - Newswatch 16, Scranton, PA
  • 2021 - Ginger Zee, Chief Meteorologist - ABC News
  • 2022 - Ken Graham, Director - National Weather Service
  • 2023 - Matthew Cappucci, Meteorologist – MyRadar, Capital Weather Gang, and FOX5 DC

FLASH originated the National Weatherperson of the Year Award to coincide with the National Weatherperson's Day celebration each year on February 5, the birthday of the pioneering weather observer John Jeffries. After a decade of research on the ground, Jeffries piloted a hot air balloon in 1774 to test weather conditions and advance the science of meteorology. His work paved the way for many aspects of meteorology today.

Visit flash.org/nationalweatherpersonoftheyear to vote before Friday, January 12, 2024. The 2024 winner will be announced on Friday, February 2, 2024.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation. Partners include FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221-SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

