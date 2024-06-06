2024 Next Generation Short Story Awards Winners Announced

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Generation Short Story Awards has named the best short stories of 2024.

The stories are Winners of the 2024 Next Generation Short Story Awards (the" Short Story Awards"), a not-for-profit international awards program for authors of short stories. The Short Story Awards is brought to you by the Next Generation Indie Book Awards , the largest International awards program for indie authors and independent publishers.

Short Story Award Medal

The Short Story Awards is open to writers around the world writing original short stories in English (5,000 words or less) that have not been previously published. Designed to celebrate the best short story writing and the creative minds behind the words, this awards program offers 30+ categories and provides exciting opportunities to have stories considered for cash prizes, gold medals, and inclusion in an annual Anthology of Winners.

The Short Story Awards submissions are judged by literary professionals, publishing executives, writing teachers, and successful authors. Their wealth of experience and passion for a great read identify short stories deserving a wider audience.

Grand Prize Winners

Grand Prize Winners in the 2024 Short Story Awards are:

First Place Winner ($500 Prize)

Wolf Place, by Nick Jans

Second Place Winner ($300 Prize)

Jimmy Don't Like to Lose, by Robert Wright

Third Place Winner ($200 Prize)

Service Animals, by Kiki Dove St. Hilaire

Grand Prize Winners will be honored on Friday, June 28th at the annual Next Generation Indie Book Awards gala event at the US Grant in San Diego, CA.

Other Winners

All Category Winners receive a Gold Medal and $75 cash prize. Winners and Finalists in the 2024 Short Story Awards will also be given literary exposure for a full year on www.ShortStoryAwards.com , significant social media coverage, and will be able to display Finalist or Winner gold sticker images on their promotional materials. A complete list of 2024 Winners and Finalists is available on our website here .

2025 Next Generation Short Story Awards

Entries are now being accepted for the 2025 Next Generation Short Story Awards and are open to people of all ages and geographies. The deadline date for the 2025 awards program is February 27, 2025. Visit www.ShortStoryAwards.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Cathy Teets, 304-789-3001, [email protected]

SOURCE Next Generation Short Story Awards