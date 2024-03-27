2024 Northwest Event Show Focuses on DEI Programs + Give-Back Partners

Enhancing the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Event Industry Space, NWES Offers a Quiet Room, Real-Time Closed Captioning, and a Diverse Speaker Line-Up for 2024

SEATTLE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In one week, the 2024 Northwest Event Show (NWES) will showcase the latest innovations, services, and products at the forefront of the west coast's event industry.

NWES 2024 is dedicated to Marion Clifton, who founded the event 30 years ago in 1994. In remembrance of Marion, who passed away this past December, NWES has partnered with Fill It Forward to promote sustainability and philanthropy directly at the conference and beyond. Fill It Forward, renowned for encouraging environmental responsibility, has generously provided refillable water bottles for all event attendees. Each bottle comes with a QR code that unlocks a donation to the SEARCH Foundation and tracks your environmental footprint, showing the tangible impact of every day choices.

"Marion's vision has been a guiding light for NWES," says Event President, Stuart Butler. "Her legacy of innovation and community has profoundly shaped the PNW event industry. Through initiatives like these, we aim to keep her spirit alive."

In addition to new give-back partners, NWES 2024 is proud to increase its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) by offering the following:

Quiet Room: Recognizing the diverse needs of attendees, NWES is introducing a quiet room in 2024 - a serene space where attendees can take a break from the hustle and bustle of the event. This space will cater to those who might find the sensory overload overwhelming.

Closed Captioning with Interprefy: To ensure session content is accessible to all, NWES will be using Interprefy, our sponsor for Inclusive Captioning, for real-time closed captioning on all stages. This technology bridges the communication gap and allows for a more inclusive experience for attendees.

Diverse Speaker Lineup: The NWES speaker selection process is rooted in diversity and showcases a wide range of voices and perspectives, not only enriching the learning experience but also providing varied insights into the challenges and successes within the events industry.

Accessibility at the New Seattle Conference Center Summit Building

The Seattle Convention Center, celebrated for its LEED Platinum certification and sustainable event efforts, complements the show's DEI efforts with comprehensive accessibility features, ensuring an enjoyable and comfortable experience for all attendees.

About The Northwest Event Show

Founded in 1994 and marking its 30th anniversary this year, the 2024 Northwest Event Show (NWES) will be held on April 3-4, 2024 at the Seattle Convention Center. Not just another industry conference, the show is a comprehensive hub for event industry professionals and any business that plans and executes meetings and events on the West Coast. The Northwest Event Show features: 250+ Exhibitors: Offering the latest in event technology, services, and solutions, spanning across two floors, including an experiential hall designed for hands-on learning; Networking Opportunities: With over 3,000 industry professionals expected to attend, the event promises unparalleled opportunities to connect with peers, thought leaders, and potential partners; Educational Sessions: The show will feature CEU-accredited sessions across three concurrent tracks, covering cutting-edge topics essential for our industry's growth and adaptability; Innovative Experiences: Beyond traditional booths, the show incorporates interactive and immersive experiences, showcasing the latest trends and technologies in event planning.

About Seattle Convention Center

Since opening its doors in 1988, the Seattle Convention Center has been the Northwest's premier meetings and events facility, welcoming thousands of visitors from around the globe each year, offering industry-leading service, award-winning catering, and a comprehensive range of services for event planners, exhibitors, and guests. The new Summit Building addition recently made its 2023 debut as America's first high-rise convention center. A massive, state-of-the-art facility, the $2 billion addition to Seattle's classic Arch building adds 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use space through its connected tower, retail space, and events building. It can service up to 13,000 people, and offers over 9,000 hotel rooms within a 6 block radius of Downtown Seattle — perfect for global gatherings, conferences, conventions, and world-class shows. Covering 1.5 million square feet, Summit and the original Arch building, together create a campus built to usher in the future of meetings and conventions in the Pacific Northwest.

