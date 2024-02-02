2024 Point in Time Counts Reveal Needs of the Homeless

News provided by

LEO A DALY

02 Feb, 2024, 13:14 ET

Success seen with community-connected solutions wrapped with safety, well-being and dignity.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of recording the number of homeless across the nation reveal new needs for the new year. To help chip away at the glaring and growing social issues of homelessness, LEO A DALY uses a distinct approach that takes these issues society often wishes to hide and makes them visible in positive, problem-solving ways.

Deep experience in hospitality and healthcare design elevates LEO A DALY's design solutions that support the most vulnerable in getting back to self-sufficiency. The Aya, La Casa and Ward 8 are powerful prototypes that consider urban and interior context, create spaces that encourage socializing and draw connections to surrounding neighborhoods. Currently in design is the new Men's Transition Center in Prince George's County, MD. Using a community-engaged approach, the design team invites all to the process to develop a comprehensive vision for change.

LEO A DALY's expert team is ready to discuss how responsive design is transforming tomorrow for unhoused individuals and families as well as the cities searching for dignity-driven results. With a vision and mission focused on transforming the human experience, devoting time and talent to exceptional design solutions that integrate independence for the homeless is the right thing to do. And, while the goals aim to deliver secure and comfortable indoor environments, the sustainable designs also showcase environmental responsibility.

LEO A DALY is a leader in holistic, high-performance design, specializing in planning, architecture, engineering and interior design. Since 1915, the firm's unyielding focus on design excellence has resulted in exceptional spaces that enhance and enrich the human experience. The firm's award-winning, diverse portfolio includes projects in a wide range of markets in more than 91 countries, all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE LEO A DALY

Also from this source

Top-Ranked LEO A DALY Focuses on Veteran Healthcare and Well-Being

Top-Ranked LEO A DALY Focuses on Veteran Healthcare and Well-Being

LEO A DALY claims top spot as the nation's largest Veterans Affairs facility architecture and architecture/engineering (AE) firm for 2023, as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.