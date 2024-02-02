2024 Point in Time Counts Reveal Needs of the Homeless

Success seen with community-connected solutions wrapped with safety, well-being and dignity.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of recording the number of homeless across the nation reveal new needs for the new year. To help chip away at the glaring and growing social issues of homelessness, LEO A DALY uses a distinct approach that takes these issues society often wishes to hide and makes them visible in positive, problem-solving ways.

Deep experience in hospitality and healthcare design elevates LEO A DALY's design solutions that support the most vulnerable in getting back to self-sufficiency. The Aya, La Casa and Ward 8 are powerful prototypes that consider urban and interior context, create spaces that encourage socializing and draw connections to surrounding neighborhoods. Currently in design is the new Men's Transition Center in Prince George's County, MD. Using a community-engaged approach, the design team invites all to the process to develop a comprehensive vision for change.

LEO A DALY's expert team is ready to discuss how responsive design is transforming tomorrow for unhoused individuals and families as well as the cities searching for dignity-driven results. With a vision and mission focused on transforming the human experience, devoting time and talent to exceptional design solutions that integrate independence for the homeless is the right thing to do. And, while the goals aim to deliver secure and comfortable indoor environments, the sustainable designs also showcase environmental responsibility.

LEO A DALY is a leader in holistic, high-performance design, specializing in planning, architecture, engineering and interior design. Since 1915, the firm's unyielding focus on design excellence has resulted in exceptional spaces that enhance and enrich the human experience. The firm's award-winning, diverse portfolio includes projects in a wide range of markets in more than 91 countries, all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

