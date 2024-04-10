2024 PRN IAM Awards Unveil Lifetime Achievement Honorees, Highlighting Special Michael Jackson Music Tribute

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29th, 2024, the PRN IAM Awards will host its inaugural Independent Artist Music Awards at the Hilton Hotel Los Angeles-Universal City, offering a stunning view of Hollywood, California. With over 600 celebrities and invited guests in attendance, this event promises to make history by honoring the hard work and dedication of independent artists in the entertainment industry.

The Red-Carpet affair will be hosted by a special invited Hollywood celebrity along with Chris "Cali Boi" Reese, A/R Executive from Universal Music Group, and Michael Robinson aka BmikeRob of BmikeRob Entertainment. Those in attendance can expect to see noteworthy featured live performances by musical legend Jon B., "LITREEEZY"- the dynamic artist from Las Vegas, as well as a select number of sure to turn heads performances by independent artists from around the world.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the nominees for the Lifetime Achievement Award, representing over 60 artists who have paved the way for aspiring independent artists:

Anita Baker, Babyface, Big Daddy Kane, Bobby Brown, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Busta Rhymes, Chaka Khan, Doug E Fresh, Dr. Dre, E-40, 50 Cent, Erykah Badu, Fred Hammond, George Clinton, Marvin Sapp, Shirley Caesar and many more.

These individuals deserve the Lifetime Achievement Award. They have been invited to attend the ceremony to receive their distinguished awards but will not be performing at the event.

The highlight of the night will feature Michael Jackson. Despite a lack of recognition from other major awards shows, the PRN IAM Awards is determined to pay tribute to the legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Even though the iconic singer passed away over a decade ago, his musical legacy lives on. That's why PRN is planning a special live performance during their ceremony this year to salute Michael Jackson's immense contribution to pop music and culture.

Rather than have an A-list celebrity perform one of MJ's hits, PRN has decided to showcase an up-and-coming independent artist covering the classic "Thriller." This unique tribute will give a talented newcomer a career-making opportunity while also reminding the audience of Michael Jackson's timeless talent and showmanship. By celebrating "Thriller," one of the best-selling and most revolutionary albums of all time, PRN hopes to inspire the next generation of boundary-pushing artists.

Other noteworthy awards will be given to individuals who make a difference in their communities. Here are several:

Attorney Benjamin Crump, the attorney who represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in their wrongful-death lawsuits, has a new effort underway to audit record labels' royalty payments on behalf of artists — especially legacy acts who may have signed wildly one-sided deals in the past.

Davies Chirwa, Award-Winning Global Ambassador for human empowerment & Media Influencer known for his Exclusive Media Productions which include the prestigious documentary featuring President Obama. Award Show Documentaries and Interviews for the MTV Awards, Grammy's BET. Chirwa has also done extensive coverage in major athletics arenas, namely, FIFA and 10 NFL Super Bowl seasons. He is also Founder and President of Channel ATV and a major supporter of the IAM Awards.

Johnell Allen-Bey, Executive Director for Genessee County Sheriff's Office, and Executive Coordinator for the organization Nation Outside Flint. Allen-Bey spent over 29 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections and is now fighting for equal justice in Michigan.

Michael Robinson aka BmikeRob leveraged his years of experience as a talent scout into a successful career as a music producer and founder of BMikeRob Entertainment. Previously, he identified promising artists for major television networks like BET and talent competition shows like The Voice and So You Think You Can Dance. When BMikeRob started his company, he applied his talent evaluation skills and comprehensive approach to developing artists - emphasizing brand building and industry connections beyond just musical abilities. Through his unique combination of talent scouting and holistic artist development, BmikeroB aims to help rising music stars achieve their full potential. Currently, BMikeRob hosts a radio show on Power Radio Nation every Wednesday called Wednesday Night Live.

This event is anticipated to be one of the most significant nights for independent artists in Hollywood. Artists, producers, record labels, and industry professionals are all encouraged to attend the PRN 2024 IAM Awards. There will be press from around the world and this event will be recorded for later broadcasting on Tubi TV.

For the complete list of nominees and to witness this momentous occasion, join us on Saturday June 29th, 2024, for an unforgettable celebration of independent artistry.

