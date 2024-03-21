2024 Raise Awards for Nonprofits Open for Nominations

The annual awards, hosted by OneCause, celebrate the passion, vision, and success of nonprofits and fundraising professionals.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, today announced that nominations for the 2024 Raise Awards are now open. The Raise Awards program honors fundraisers and nonprofits that are transforming the generosity landscape through innovative approaches that ignite donor engagement and drive fundraising success.

"We're honored to host the Raise Awards each year," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "It's more than just an awards program – it's an opportunity to applaud the standout Fearless Fundraisers fueling positive change and creating a better future for generations to come. Their dedication inspires us, and it's a privilege to celebrate them at the annual Raise conference."

The awards recognize multiple winners, segmented by nonprofit size, for their achievements in the following categories:

Innovative Nonprofit of the Year: Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas.

Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas. Storyteller of the Year: Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart.

Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart. Fundraisers of the Year: Recognizing individuals who live out the organization's mission, are dedicated to the donor experience, and always give 100% percent to the cause.

Last year's awards highlighted creating and strengthening meaningful connections with supporters through innovative fundraising strategies and inspiring, mission-focused storytelling.

"I was beyond grateful to be recognized as a Fundraiser of the Year!" said Jessica Maginn, senior marketing communications specialist for Indy Women in Tech. "Really, the award honors the impact of the entire Indy Women in Tech team, whose persistent dedication, hard work, and passion are igniting young girls' interest in STEM and helping women accomplish milestones in tech across the Indianapolis community."

Last year's winners included:

Nomination Process

Raise Awards nominations are being accepted on the Raise website through 11:59 p.m. on June 7, 2024.

The Raise Awards are free to enter for individual fundraisers and nonprofits of all sizes. All submissions will be reviewed by a committee of peer nonprofit professionals and industry experts, focusing on specific nonprofit achievements, campaigns, and events from March 2023 through March 2024.

This year, the cash donation to Innovative Nonprofit of the Year and Storyteller of the Year winners has been increased to $2,500 for their missions on behalf of OneCause. Individual Fundraisers of the Year will receive $500. Winners will be honored at a reception on the evening of September 8th as the Raise 2024 conference kicks off in Nashville, Tennessee.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE OneCause