2024 Raise Conference Returns to Nashville, Call for Speakers Opens

Registration and speaking session proposals officially open to nonprofit professionals and industry experts.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, announced the eighth-annual Raise conference will return to Nashville, TN in 2024. Building upon the success of the previous year's sold-out event, Raise is set to again take place at the renowned Country Music Hall of Fame on September 9-10, 2024.

Speaking session proposals for Raise 2024 are being accepted through February 15, 2024. Nonprofit professionals and industry experts are encouraged to submit education session ideas on topics that share new ideas, strategies, and best practices to help Raise attendees improve their fundraising efforts. Sessions with actionable takeaways and interactive elements are encouraged.

"There's an incomparable sense of community at Raise. Every participant, including speakers, sponsors, and devoted fundraising professionals, comes together with a shared passion for driving positive change," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "We're excited to be returning to Nashville for another year of fostering collaboration and empowering Fearless Fundraisers."

Entering its eighth year, Raise brings together fundraising professionals and consultants, industry visionaries, and nonprofits of all sizes and diverse missions. Raise 2024 promises a dynamic lineup of inspiring keynotes, immersive workshops, social and networking activities, sponsor collaboration, and a series of insightful sessions delivered by nonprofit speakers emphasizing innovation in event, peer-to-peer, and online fundraising.

Last year's conference featured an electrifying keynote from world-champion triathlete and nonprofit founder, Siri Lindley, and engaging sessions from a diverse group of speakers, including Mallory Erickson, chief executive officer and founder of Mallory Erickson Coaching, LLC; Cherian Koshy, founder of Nonprofit OS; LaShonda Williams, director of alumni and annual giving at South Texas College of Law Houston; Nicholas Kristock, chief executive officer of Fleece & Thank You; Mike Wilkinson, deputy director of events Human Rights Campaign, and more.

"This was my first time attending Raise, and I was amazed by all the opportunities to learn more about what other nonprofits are doing around the country," said Jo Swann, event specialist at Alabama Baptist Children's Homes & Family Ministries. "I've been to other conferences that gave too much 'feel good' content. What I experienced at Raise was information-packed and applicable. I left inspired, with a new energy and new ideas!"

Tickets are on sale now for Raise 2024 at an early-bird rate of $599, which is valid through December 1, 2023.

