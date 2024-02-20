2024 REAL SIMPLE HOME to Return to Brooklyn This Fall

REAL SIMPLE Editors Team Up with Nine Interior Designers, Developers, and Architects to Revitalize Historic Brownstone

The 7th Annual REAL SIMPLE HOME Will Open to the Public for Tours In September

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE is bringing its seventh annual REAL SIMPLE HOME to a historic four-level brownstone from the 1890s in Brooklyn, NY, and will open to the public this fall. Over the next few months, a team of talented designers, architects, and developers will work with REAL SIMPLE editors to infuse the home with stunning designs, one-of-a-kind storage solutions, and inspiring ideas. The 2024 REAL SIMPLE HOME will be revealed in the October 2024 issue, featured on RealSimple.com , and open to the public with tours starting in late September.

"This year's REAL SIMPLE HOME is a time capsule of a place. The 130-year-old Brooklyn beauty has great bones and our team of superstar designers is going to reflect that, accentuate it, and make it even better as a whole. We can't wait to bring our readers something that they haven't seen before, all while delivering the beautiful design ideas and smart organization ideas we're known for," said Lauren Iannotti, REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief

To bring the 2024 REAL SIMPLE HOME to life, the brand has enlisted a dynamic lineup of interior designers, organizers, and developers, including: Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum of the Brownstone Boys , Brooklyn Grange , Jessica Davis , Amber Guyton , Hema Persad , Jasmine Roth , Mikel Welch , and Neat Method . The architecture team is Alexandra Burr and Allen Slamic with AlexAllen Studio and the developer is Adam Dahill .

"We are thrilled to partner with REAL SIMPLE as designers for this year's REAL SIMPLE HOME! Historic brownstones are our speciality so we can't wait to breathe new life into the entire parlor floor of this year's exquisite 19th century home. Brace yourself for a treasure trove of design delights—we can't wait to unveil our vision for this incredible space," said Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum of the Brownstone Boys.

Drawing inspiration from its historic roots and distinctive charm, REAL SIMPLE editors and the team of designers and developers will infuse the space with personality, style, and details that pay homage to its heritage while adding a fresh, contemporary twist. The backyard area designed by Brooklyn Grange will use both hardscaping and landscaping to create an entertaining space with a raised deck, dining space, and native plants to honor the area. Throughout the home, the cozy rooms will be infused with smart storage and organization strategies that readers can incorporate into their own spaces.

The home is located in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, an area that was first established in the 1600's. Key features of the home include storied architectural details like original molding and flooring, five fireplaces, and a spacious backyard. With sustainability in mind, the team will also repurpose items from other brownstones in the neighborhood of that time period and salvage stain glass that was originally seen in the home's early days. At the same time, the home will be revamped with modern appliances and reimagined spaces to be functional for today's modern family.

"I am so excited to show everyone what brownstone living is all about. There's nothing more I love than bringing these special homes back to life. Mixing old world craftsmanship with modern amenities is my speciality and I am truly honored to be a part of the project and I hope everyone enjoys the journey as much as I do," said Adam Dahill, developer of the home.

Eight sponsors have already signed on and will be featured in the REAL SIMPLE HOME, including Command™ Brand, If You Care, Minted, NOW Solutions, Pilot Pen, Spoonflower, TimberTech, and Valspar®. In the past seven years, previous iterations of the REAL SIMPLE HOME have been held in Florida, New Jersey, and across New York City. The 2023 REAL SIMPLE HOME took place at a city penthouse apartment with waterfront views in Brooklyn Heights.

Stay tuned for updates as the project unfolds and for a first look behind the inspiration at the 2024 REAL SIMPLE HOME, visit RealSimple.com/rshome2024 .

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE is the go-to source for practical, useful, and clever solutions to make every aspect of your busy life easier. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgment-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE connects with its passionate audience across platforms, from its print magazine, digital channels and podcasts to licensed products, brand experiences and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

