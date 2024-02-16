2024 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit: San Diego, CA, United States - April 2-3, 2024 - Join 120+ PR/Marketing & Communications Professionals for the Industry's ONLY 'TED-Style' Summit

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Whether you're a small local company dealing with negative online reviews or a large movie studio or company hiring a crisis management firm to deal with increased scrutiny from the media, online, and the general public, the stakes are higher than ever to be perceived in a favorable light. A negative perception of your company or brand, can have disastrous consequences for your company's stability and revenue.

The truth is most people still do believe what they read and 97% of potential customers will have searched online for reviews of your business before they decide to either work with you or make a purchase. In today's world, creating an external and internal reputation management & brand resilience plan is essential for long-term success.

So where do you begin in implementing a company-wide watertight reputation management & brand resilience plan? One that protects and can even help turn a potentially negative situation into a positive one? What partners do you need to work with?

Join 120+ PR/Marketing & Communications professionals for Industry's ONLY 'TED-Style' Reputation & Brand Resilience Summit. Hear from 25+ cross-industry speakers discussing their front-line experiences of planning, contingency & recovery while managing internal and public communications in often challenging, fast-moving situations. Learn the do's and don'ts and receive invaluable actionable takeaway strategies for future success.

  • 25+ Industry-led Speakers
  • 120+ Senior Participants
  • 12+ Networking Hours

Previous Summit Themes Included:

  • Building a new corporate culture in living rooms and home offices
  • Black Out Tuesday: Were companies practicing advocacy or performative activism?
  • Telehealth: Lessons for Reputation
  • Brand resilience anytime anywhere
  • Communicating through crisis
  • The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis
  • Measuring social media strategy in the new normal
  • Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm
  • Innovation and brand resilience coming out of the pandemic
  • Why the business card isn't dead...just yet
  • Using media intelligence to combat disinformation

Speakers

Previous Speakers Included:

Georgette Pascale
Founder & CEO
Pascale Communications

Alechia Reese
Director of Public Relations & Creative Marketing
The PowHERful Foundation

Kati Murphy
Executive Director of Public Affairs
The Art Institute of Chicago

Richard Crompton
VP Corporate Communications
Cayuga Centers

Hunter Hoffmann
SVP, Global Marketing and Communications
Amtrust Financial Services

Tori Oman Carter
Global Public Affairs
KFC Yum! Brands

Tom Albright
President & CEO
Recros Medica

Frederik Bjorndal
Corporate Press Manager
Novozymes

Sheila Doyle
Managing Director
High Falls Hemp

Ken Wisnefski
Founder & CEO
Webimax

Stephen Madden
Editor in Chief
Haymarket Media

Brandi Boatner
Social and Influencer Communications Lead, Global Markets
IBM

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1p4in7

