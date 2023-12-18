2024 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - January 17-18, 2024)

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Whether you're a small local company dealing with negative online reviews or a large movie studio or company hiring a crisis management firm to deal with increased scrutiny from the media, online, and the general public, the stakes are higher than ever to be perceived in a favorable light. A negative perception of your company or brand, can have disastrous consequences for your company's stability and revenue.

The truth is most people still do believe what they read and 97% of potential customers will have searched online for reviews of your business before they decide to either work with you or make a purchase. In today's world, creating an external and internal reputation management & brand resilience plan is essential for long-term success.

So where do you begin in implementing a company-wide watertight reputation management & brand resilience plan? One that protects and can even help turn a potentially negative situation into a positive one? What partners do you need to work with?

Join 120+ PR/Marketing & Communications professionals for Industry's ONLY 'TED-Style' Reputation & Brand Resilience Summit. Hear from 25+ cross-industry speakers discussing their front-line experiences of planning, contingency & recovery while managing internal and public communications in often challenging, fast-moving situations. Learn the do's and don'ts and receive invaluable actionable takeaway strategies for future success.

25+ Industry-led Speakers

120+ Senior Participants

12+ Networking Hours

Previous Summit Themes Included:

Building a new corporate culture in living rooms and home offices

Black Out Tuesday: Were companies practicing advocacy or performative activism?

Telehealth: Lessons for Reputation

Brand resilience anytime anywhere

Communicating through crisis

The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis

Measuring social media strategy in the new normal

Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm

Innovation and brand resilience coming out of the pandemic

Why the business card isn't dead...just yet

Using media intelligence to combat disinformation

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6ztaf

