2024 ReturnOnLeadership Ranking Released by Indiggo in Partnership with Fortune

Better financial outcomes directly linked to higher ReturnOnLeadership® for the 4th year in a row.

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the 2024 ROL100® Ranking was released by Indiggo in their 4th year of partnership with Fortune.

This year Nvidia tops the list, coming in at #1 with Microsoft being a close second.

The new ReturnOnLeadership® Index calculated by S&P.

This is Nvidia's first year as part of the ROL100® Ranking. What is notable about this achievement is that stock price and revenue growth are not inputs to the ROL® metrics. The achievement independently highlights the leadership value creation of high ranking companies, which also include Cisco, Merck, and Procter & Gamble.

The consistent track record of financial outperformance by highly ranked companies highlights ROL® as a key strategic lens predictive of future success.

Not only are these companies doing very well for their investors, but their strong levels of ROL® set them up to continue to deliver excellent results in the future. This reinforces the unique value of ReturnOnLeadership® as a key metric to consider when evaluating a company.

The ROL100® Ranking represents a distinct and independent measure of leadership value creation. It captures the ReturnOnLeadership® of the top 100 companies in the Fortune 500.

ROL® measures key predictors of success by quantifying 4 key fundamentals that together provide unique insight into the strength of corporate leadership.

The Indiggo data delivers a unique perspective on the workings of the world's largest companies. "We bring together the power of Generative AI and the rigor of statistical analysis into a state-of-the-art technology platform that aggregates thousands of data points to score and rank these companies," said Vijay Perincherry, Chief Data Scientist at Indiggo.

The top-ranked companies this year include Nvidia (#1), Delta Air Lines (#4), Johnson & Johnson (#10), and Deere (#21).

The biggest gainers from 2023 to 2024 include Apple (up 62), Disney (up 47), and Berkshire Hathaway (up 43).

The ROL100® insights reinforce the powerful predictive nature of ROL®. We asked the question: How are the top ranked companies from past years doing now? Top quartile companies from past years are consistently outperforming on key financial KPIs in 2024.

Indiggo has also released the first ROL® financial index, which is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices. "After observing the superior performance of companies that rank well on ReturnOnLeadership® year after year, the obvious next step for us was to create the first in what will be a series of ROL® based Indices. This enables investors to leverage the important leadership lens as they assess investment opportunities," said Janeen Gelbart, CEO of Indiggo.

To see the 2024 ROL100® Ranking, visit: ROL100 Ranking.

To see the ROLPR Index calculated by S&P, visit: ROLPR Index.

About Indiggo

Indiggo is an Al-driven solution that captures and measures thousands of data points that together reflect a company's ReturnOnLeadership®. Built to diminish risk and increase success, the ROL® metrics and rankings deliver unique measures of critical aspects of leadership execution, previously unmeasurable and unmanageable.

