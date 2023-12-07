2024 RevOps Trends Report: Steering Towards Efficient and Profitable Growth

News provided by

BoostUp

07 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp's 2024 RevOps Trends Report, compiled from surveys with nearly 100 industry leaders and practitioners, offers critical insights into the shifting landscape of revenue operations. This report, conducted in late 2023, reflects the perspectives of RevOps and sales leaders (VP-level and above) and practitioners (analysts, ICs, directors).

Amit Sasturkar, CEO and co-founder of BoostUp, states, "As we move into 2024, this report will be a vital resource for RevOps. It captures the essence of how revenue operations are adapting to a landscape where efficient growth is a necessity. The insights leaders and practitioners shared will shed light on the challenges and priorities shaping RevOps strategies in 2024."

Key insights from the report include:

Budget Trends: Many leaders forecast 2024 operating budgets for SalesOps and RevOps to stay flat or decrease compared to 2023. This trend signals a need for cost optimization and smarter resource management.

Operational Challenges: Practitioners highlight issues like process alignment and data quality as significant hurdles, indicating a focus on improving operational effectiveness.

Strategic Priorities: Revenue Leaders will focus on cost optimization initiatives and resource efficiency. This includes exploring new channel partnerships, adapting and optimizing sales roles, and enhancing cross-functional collaboration, as opposed to prioritizing rapid headcount growth.

Metrics Focus: The most critical metrics to track, for both leaders and practitioners, are related to pipeline health: generation, coverage, and conversion. Revenue retention and expansion metrics come next.

The report provides a nuanced understanding of how RevOps teams are preparing for a year where efficient and profitable growth is more crucial than ever. It reflects a shift in strategic thinking, from rapid expansion to sustainable, efficient operations.

For more information on the 2024 RevOps Trends Report, please visit: https://www.boostup.ai/2024-revops-trends-report

About BoostUp

BoostUp is the Revenue Command Center for CROs and RevOps Leaders to scale revenue efficiently. We help customers like Cloudflare, Workato, Udemy and others scale by forecasting accurately, creating reliable pipeline and improving rep productivity. The Revenue Command Center gives you control to see and measure your performance on-demand so you can align teams, benchmark targets, and improve results with clear process and automation.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE BoostUp

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.