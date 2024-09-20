2024 ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL ENTERS FINAL WEEKEND

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival wraps up this weekend with the return of some of the most popular fan-favorite activities – including the annual Kids Day. Almost 100 shows and 200 performances are still scheduled for Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21. The complete 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival program can be found at rochesterfringe.com where the schedule and tickets are available for all events.

Kids Day at the Rochester Fringe Festival. Photo credit: Shelby Billotti.

Fringe attendees have only a handful more opportunities to visit the fabulous Spiegeltent and Spiegelgarden at Main & Gibbs Streets and check out some of the most popular shows and attractions of this year – including Daedalum by Architects of Air, Marcel Lucont: Les Enfants Terribles. (A Gameshow for Awful Children), Cirque du Fringe: Varieté, Craig Walsh: MONUMENTS, and Shotspeare, to name a few.

The always popular Kids Day returns on Saturday, September 21, presenting a full day of family friendly activities and shows in the Spiegelgarden and surrounding venues. Activities include Disco Kids, Chalk Art, Pumpkin Painting, Rock Painting, and a kids' matinee of Cirque du Fringe: Varieté. The annual breaking competition, Fringe Street Beat, also returns at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, complete with nationally known breaking judges and crews from across the Northeast.

Over 12 days from September 10 – 21, the 13th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival – called "one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events" by The New York Times – has presented more than 250 productions and 650 performances at more than 30 venues all over Rochester.

Follow Rochester Fringe Festival for additional information and announcements: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | #rocfringe24.

SOURCE Rochester Fringe Festival, Inc.