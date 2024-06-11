2024 Spaceport America Cup Set for June 17-22, 2024

LAS CRUCES, N.M., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaceport America and the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association (ESRA) are once again pleased to announce the 2024 Spaceport America Cup. Presented by lead supporter OnShape (a PTC company), the latest edition of the world's largest intercollegiate rocketry competition is set to take place June 17-22, 2024 in Southern New Mexico.

The Spaceport America Cup is the world's largest intercollegiate rocketry engineering contest (IREC) and has been held in New Mexico since 2017. Drawn by the opportunity to collaborate and compete at a world-class spaceport facility, 152 student teams represent the best and brightest from colleges and universities in 20 countries.

The Spaceport America Cup will kick off in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with a full schedule that includes presentations and displays at the Las Cruces Convention Center on June 18, followed by three and a half days of rocket launching at Spaceport America's vertical launch area in Sierra County, with the closing ceremony in the evening of June 22 at the Pan American Center on the campus of New Mexico State University.

Visitors are encouraged to attend the opening day at the Las Cruces Convention Center free of charge and must pre-register to attend the launches at Spaceport America which are also open to the public. Weekly passes to view the launches can be found and purchased at https://spaceportamericacup.com/. Pricing is $16 for adults and $9 for ages 18 years and under.

Spaceport America and ESRA would like to thank all 30 sponsors of the 2024 Spaceport America Cup presented by lead supporter OnShape (a PTC company). These include Blue Origin, Honeywell, Los Alamos National Laboratories, the New Mexico Space Grant, Marotta, Estes Energetics, Visit Las Cruces/City of Las Cruces, NASASpaceflight, Protospace Mfg., FIDA USA, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Sandia National Laboratories, Fiore, Ansys, SolidWorks, Space Dynamics Laboratory, Relativity, Siemens, Sandy Jones Contractor, Virgin Galactic, Northrop Grumman, NewSpace Nexus, Sierra Lobo, FibreGlast, HeroX, New Mexico Workforce Connection, Tripoli, the Global Spaceport Alliance, and Women in Aviation – Land of Enchantment Chapter.

Spaceport America (https://www.spaceportamerica.com) is the first purpose-built commercial spaceport in the world. The FAA-licensed launch complex, situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico, has a rocket friendly environment of 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace, low population density, a 12,000-foot by 200-foot runway, vertical launch complexes, and about 340 days of sunshine and low humidity.

Some of the most respected companies in the commercial space industry are tenants at Spaceport America: Virgin Galactic, HAPSMobile/ AeroVironment, UP Aerospace, and SpinLaunch.

