2024 Strategic Profile of Kavak: Customer Experience and Technology Strategy Power Growth in the Used Car Market

11 Mar, 2024, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profiling: Kavak" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Since its inception, Kavak has invested in a multi-brand inventory, with nearly new and used vehicles in good shape. In addition, the company provides relevant value-added services to its customers, such as financing and extended warranty.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the used car market has boomed, and online transactional companies (OTCs) have gained traction. Among them, Kavak has stood out in Latin America with its owned certified vehicles. Created in 2016 in Mexico, the company became the 1st unicorn from the country. Currently, it has operations in Latin America and the Middle East and is focused on strengthening its brand in key markets.
This profile overviews Kavak's business model and key strategies, focusing on its product portfolio. It also analyzes main competitors and examines important partnerships and acquisitions the company has made.
As the online transactional market has been facing some obstacles globally, with participants going out of business, this study analyzes key challenges that Kavak should address to maintain its good numbers. In addition, it analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for Kavak to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Kavak
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Market Overview
- Used Vehicle Sales in Select Countries
- Online Used Vehicle Ecosystem
- Trends
- Competitors in the Online Used Vehicle Market
Corporate Strategy
- Company Overview
- Kavak's Global Footprint
- Roadmap of Service and Offerings
- Kavak's Business Model
- Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats
- Major Highlights in 2022 and 2023 Analysis
Funding and Growth
- Global Growth Expansion and Funding History, 2016-2022
- Financial Metrics
- Kavak's M&As
Product Portfolio
- Kavak as an Online Transactional Platform
- Top Brands in Kavak's Portfolio: LATAM
- Top Brands in Kavak's Portfolio: The Middle East
- Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age on Kavak
- Used Electrified Vehicle (xEV) Online Offer on Kavak
Value-added Services and Solutions
- Value-added Services
- Kavak Solutions
- Financing Partnerships
- Kavak's Sponsorships and Other Partnerships
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Wide Selection of Certified Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 2: Strong Value-added Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Empowering Customer Satisfaction
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogarx9
