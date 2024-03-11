2024 Strategic Profile of Kavak: Customer Experience and Technology Strategy Power Growth in the Used Car Market

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profiling: Kavak" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since its inception, Kavak has invested in a multi-brand inventory, with nearly new and used vehicles in good shape. In addition, the company provides relevant value-added services to its customers, such as financing and extended warranty.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the used car market has boomed, and online transactional companies (OTCs) have gained traction. Among them, Kavak has stood out in Latin America with its owned certified vehicles. Created in 2016 in Mexico, the company became the 1st unicorn from the country. Currently, it has operations in Latin America and the Middle East and is focused on strengthening its brand in key markets.

This profile overviews Kavak's business model and key strategies, focusing on its product portfolio. It also analyzes main competitors and examines important partnerships and acquisitions the company has made.

As the online transactional market has been facing some obstacles globally, with participants going out of business, this study analyzes key challenges that Kavak should address to maintain its good numbers. In addition, it analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for Kavak to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Kavak

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Questions This Study Will Answer

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Overview

Used Vehicle Sales in Select Countries

Online Used Vehicle Ecosystem

Trends

Competitors in the Online Used Vehicle Market

Corporate Strategy

Company Overview

Kavak's Global Footprint

Roadmap of Service and Offerings

Kavak's Business Model

Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats

Major Highlights in 2022 and 2023 Analysis

Funding and Growth

Global Growth Expansion and Funding History, 2016-2022

Financial Metrics

Kavak's M&As

Product Portfolio

Kavak as an Online Transactional Platform

Top Brands in Kavak's Portfolio: LATAM

Top Brands in Kavak's Portfolio: The Middle East

Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age on Kavak

Used Electrified Vehicle (xEV) Online Offer on Kavak

Value-added Services and Solutions

Value-added Services

Kavak Solutions

Financing Partnerships

Kavak's Sponsorships and Other Partnerships

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Wide Selection of Certified Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: Strong Value-added Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Empowering Customer Satisfaction

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogarx9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-171

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets