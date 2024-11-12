2024 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2 Celebrates Visionary Achievements with Announcement of Prestigious Winners

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the second season of the 2024 TITAN Business Awards has concluded, highlighting over 1,700 global submissions from leading and emerging businesses. Participants represented various industries across countries, including the United States, Philippines, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, India, UAE, and China.

This season' s "Category Winners of the Year" distinguished themselves through innovation and excellence. Standout winners included:

2024 TITAN Business Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2025 TITAN Business Awards Calling for Entries

1.Entrepreneur Winners:

Season 1 – Makers Nutrition (US);

Season 2 – MAVERICK Business Academy London (AE);

2.Executives & Professionals Winners:

Season 1 – Dennis Devine, President & CEO (US

Season 2 – Sheldon Koenig (US);

3.Achievement Winners:

Season 1 – Alliant Credit Union (US);

Season 2 – Aabhas Lal (US);

4.Business Development Winners:

Season 1 – Interex Group (UK);

Season 2 – HALKBANK (TR);

5.Business Technology Solutions Winners:

Season 1 – City of Sydney Council (AU);

6.Company & Organization Winners:

Season 1 – HALKBANK (TR);

7.Customer Service Winners:

Season 1 – Toco Warranty (US);

Season 2 – HP Inc. (US);

8.Event Winner:

Season 1 – ADP® (US);

9.Human Resources Winners:

Season 1 – Revature (US);

10.Information Technology Winners:

Season 1 – Movate (US);

Season 2 – Pankaj Singhal (US);

Season 2 – Ivanti (US);

11.Marketing Winners:

Season 1 – Gravity Global (UK);

Season 2 – Cushman & Wakefield (US);

12.Product & Services Winners:

Season 1 – Amazon (US);

13.PR & Communications Winners:

Season 1 – Amazon (US);

Season 2 – Saudi Air Navigation Services Company (SANS) (SA).

The TITAN Business Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), seeks to honor accomplishments across the business spectrum, from small enterprises to major corporations, fostering inclusivity and opportunity.

A distinguished panel of seasoned professionals assessed entries impartially, ensuring high standards in recognizing excellence. The jury included leaders from notable organizations such as Abhishek Kanal (Google), Vipul Bansal (Deutsche Bank), Tomofumi Nakata (Qlay Technologies), Santiago Villegas (1903 Public Relations), Wasim Fathima Shah (Wellmark-Blue Cross Blue Shield), Sushant Wason (Snap Inc.), Debjani Mitra (Stripe), bringing specialized expertise to the evaluation process. To maintain fairness, the competition employed a blind judging process, assessing each entry solely on merit, with judges adhering to current industry standards.

This season's awards attracted a diverse range of entries, featuring industry leaders who showcased remarkable ingenuity. Notable winners include Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., HALKBANK, Coherent Solutions, Saudi Air Navigation Services Company (SANS), Black Duck Software, Inc., HP Inc., Capital One, Ayala Land, Inc., Enerjisa Enerji A.S, Aimco, City of Sydney Council, ADP®, Palo Alto Networks, American Tire Distributors, Makers Nutrition, and many more.

"The TITAN Business Awards shines a spotlight on those who innovate, adapt, and lead," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "Congratulations to all our winners, whose bold ideas set a high standard for others to follow."

