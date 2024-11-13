2024 TITAN Innovation Awards Season 2 Winners Announced: Honoring Visionary Leaders and Pioneers in Global Design & Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 TITAN Innovation Awards proudly announces the remarkable winners of its Season 2 competition, showcasing ground-breaking achievements that redefine global innovation and technology. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Innovation Awards celebrates exceptional advancements across diverse industries, honoring visionary leaders and trailblazing companies driving progress and shaping the future.

2024 TITAN Innovation Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2025 TITAN Innovation Awards Calling for Entries

This season witnessed a remarkable surge in entries, with over 1,000 submissions pouring in worldwide, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, Canada, Germany, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Portugal, and beyond. These entries showcase the best in innovation across diverse sectors, reflecting the global impact and drive of forward-thinking leaders.

2024 TITAN Innovation Awards: Category Winners of the Year

Concluding this year's competition, TITAN features revolutionary submissions that outshined the competition in their respective categories. This year's Category Winners of the Year have set themselves apart through their unwavering pursuit of excellence, pioneering solutions, and transformative impact on the worlds of technology and design. These winners include:

Innovation in Technology – MR OS Pioneer: Redefining Immersive Digital Experiences by Suresh Vakkalanka Innovation in Services and Solutions – Pioneering Decentralized Real-Time Alerts for Blockchain Tech by Ramesh Babu Anandhan

Please visit the TITAN Innovation Awards website to view the complete list of winners: titaninnovationawards.com.

Grand Jury Panel

The TITAN Innovation Awards is proud to collaborate with a diverse panel of jurors, comprised of leading professionals and figures from across the globe. With deep expertise in their respective fields, these experts uphold the integrity of the blind judging process, ensuring that only the most deserving entries are recognized for their remarkable achievements. This prestigious panel includes notable names such Lisa Popovici (United States), Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), Scott Berry (United States), Larry Lim (Singapore), Tiago Russo (Portugal), and many others.

"TITAN's mission is to lead the evolution of design and creative innovation," mentioned Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "We are recognizing excellence by driving it forward, positioning ourselves to lead the wave of change sweeping across these industries. Our commitment ensures that TITAN is at the forefront of this exciting transformation."

2025 Entries Now Open for Global Participation

The TITAN Innovation Awards is officially welcoming entries for its 2025 awards, calling on designers, technologists and innovative professionals from around the world. Submissions will be accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on March 21, 2025. The full list of winners will be revealed on May 16, 2025.

About TITAN Innovation Awards

The TITAN Innovation Awards recognizes innovative design and technology excellence of individuals or organizations in shaping the future of various mediums, celebrating designers, trailblazing SMEs, global organizations, and all those who embody the spirit of innovation across diverse domains.

Contact:

Joe H. | Senior Program Director

TITAN Innovation Awards

+1646 7818 768

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE International Awards Associate (IAA)