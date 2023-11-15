2024 United States Architecture, Engineering, & Construction (AEC) Industry Salary Report and Compensation Data

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 United States Salary Report + Compensation Data Platform of Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Industry - All Regions Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 Engineering and Architecture Firm Salary Survey Reportsare the most up-to-date and comprehensive compensation survey reports for engineering firms operating in any region of the U.S. Based on data gathered between January 2023 and December 2023, from a broad sampling of engineering and architecture firms in the U.S., these reports are an industry standard for firm leaders and human resources directors looking to benchmark their staff's compensation.

Access to the Comp Data Platform, which offers the latest real-time AEC data on one simple-to-use platform, including typical work location (home vs. office vs. field), bonus data based on job title, total compensation figures, and more!

Excel Sheet for Salary Data in All Regions including: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as New England and the District of Columbia, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

This research publication will help you:

  • Compare your staff's salaries to those in firms just like your own
  • Find out salary ranges for every type and level of position in architecture firms
  • See how salaries change as firms grow in size to help you prepare for your own firm's future
  • Evaluate salaries on a regional basis

More about 2024 Salary Report + Compensation Data Platform

Services/Disciplines Data

Data is clearly broken out by state or region and firm size so you can make comparisons between your firm and others just like it. The following services/disciplines are included in the 2023 Salary Reports:

  • Architecture
  • Land planning
  • Landscape architecture
  • Interior design
  • Civil engineering
  • Structural engineering
  • Mechanical engineering
  • Electrical engineering
  • Construction management

Technical Staff Data

Data on technical staff is broken into five levels:

  • Entry-Level
  • Project Engineer
  • Project Manager
  • Department Head
  • Principals

Management and Administrative Data

Descriptions and average years of experience are included for all titles in the survey.

  • CEO
  • CFO
  • COO
  • Branch Managers
  • IT Managers
  • Marketing Directors & Managers
  • Administrative Staff

News Releases in Similar Topics

