2024 United States Mountain & Pacific Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Industry Salary Survey Report + Compensation Data Platform

22 Jan, 2024, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 United States Salary Survey Report + Compensation Data Platform of Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Industry - Mountain & Pacific Edition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 Engineering and Architecture Firm Salary Survey Report is the most up-to-date and comprehensive compensation survey reports for engineering firms operating in any region of the U.S. Based on data gathered between January 2023 and December 2023, from a broad sampling of engineering and architecture firms in the U.S., these reports are an industry standard for firm leaders and human resources directors looking to benchmark their staff's compensation.

  • Access to the Comp Data Platform from the analyst which offers the latest real-time AEC data on one simple to use platform, including typical work location (home vs. office vs. field), bonus data based on job title, total compensation figures, and more!
  • Mountain & Pacific Salary Data including: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

The 2024 Engineering Firm Salary Surveys will help you:

  • Compare your staff's salaries to those in firms just like your own
  • Find out what the normal salary range is for every type and level of position in engineering firms
  • See how salaries change as firms grow in size and help you prepare for your own firm's future
  • Evaluate salaries on a state-by-state and regional basis
  • See how salaries have changed over the years with trend data

More about the 2024 Salary Report + Compensation Data Platform

Services/Disciplines Data

Data is clearly broken out by state or region and firm size so you can make comparisons between your firm and others just like it. The following services/disciplines are included in the 2023 Salary Reports:

  • Architecture
  • Land planning
  • Landscape architecture
  • Interior design
  • Civil engineering
  • Structural engineering
  • Mechanical engineering
  • Electrical engineering
  • Construction management

Technical Staff Data

Data on technical staff is broken into five levels:

  • Entry-Level
  • Project Engineer
  • Project Manager
  • Department Head
  • Principals

Management and Administrative Data

Descriptions and average years of experience are included for all titles in the survey.

  • CEO
  • CFO
  • COO
  • Branch Managers
  • IT Managers
  • Marketing Directors & Managers
  • Administrative Staff

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ft7i0j

